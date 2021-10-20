Rivian Has 'Raised The Bar' For Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks

At last week's launch for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, there was a bare chassis on display—all the running gear in place, but no body. Since I ask all the important questions, I inquired about that most important spec for pickup trucks: top speed. With 437 horsepower in the hybrid models, an ungoverned Tundra would run out of gear around 165 mph. Yet, as expected, the new Tundra is governed to around 100 mph, topping out at a claimed 106 mph. You'd figure that paltry number is because the tires aren't rated to go much faster, and that's true. But it's not the whole story. There are tires that will handle higher speeds, but there's no point in using them, because the primary impediment to autobahn-ready pickups is the rear driveshaft. Or, more accurately, driveshafts.
