GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall and winter are a great time to check out the great lineup at Soaring Eagle Casino! It’s the perfect way to enjoy a concert or show and check out all they’ve got to offer in and around the casino and resort. Up first is Boyz II Men in concert his Saturday – there are still tickets to see them so grab yours today! Just in time for the opening of firearm deer season – it’s the perfect time for a ladies night out, Hunks the Show, will be taking the stage on November 13th.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO