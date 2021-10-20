CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War - PC Announce Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod of War is headed to PC on January 14, 2022. Check out the...

www.ign.com

heypoorplayer.com

Sony’s PC Push Continues With God Of War

Sony have slowly but surely been dipping their toes into the PC space in recent years. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available and the two most recent Uncharted games are on the way in a collection early next year. They won’t be alone. They’ll be joined in the early part of next year by a PC release of 2018’s God of War, set to release January 14th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

God of War coming to Windows PC in January

God of War, Sony Santa Monica Studios’ 2018 PlayStation exclusive, is coming to Windows PC on Jan. 14, 2022. Sony announced the end of God of War’s PlayStation exclusivity on Wednesday via a PC announce trailer on YouTube. The game will be available for $49.99 on Steam and the Epic...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC Release Date: When is God of War coming to PC?

God of War is coming to PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s when God of War PC Release Date is going to be:. Out of nowhere, we’ve been hit by a PC reveal trailer from Sony, and a bombshell of a drop in the form of the God of War PC Release Date. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, God of War will be coming out on PC, through Steam, and through the Epic Games Store, on January 14, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

PlayStation to Launch God of War on PC in January

It’s been rumored for some time now, and given the success of prior PC ports, it’s certainly no surprise. One of PlayStation’s most beloved titles releases on PC on January 14, 2022. The news was announced this morning as the official Steam page went live, and PlayStation released a new...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC will finally be on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Santa Monica Studios’ God of War (2018) will no longer be a Sony exclusive. God of War PC will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store early next year. Santa Monica Studios posted on the PlayStation Blog announcing that PlayStation 4’s best-selling game God of War is headed to PC. Although this has been rumored and speculated on for a long time now, the announcement still feels like it came out of the left field. There hasn’t been a lot of indicators that an announcement will be made specifically this week. Huge announcements like this are usually reserved for conventions like E3, or at the very least, during Sony’s State of Play.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

God of War 2018 is coming to PC next year

Beloved PlayStation exclusive God of War is coming out on PC on Jan. 14, 2022, Sony revealed on Wednesday. Kratos' and Atreus' father-son adventure originally came to PS4 in 2018, and the company noted that it's sold 19.5 million copies since then. The PC version will include true 4K visuals...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'God of War' is coming to PC with extra graphics options

God of War 2018 is coming to PC, four years after its debut on PlayStation 4. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed God of War had a listing on SteamDB, Sony went ahead and made the announcement official on the PlayStation Blog. Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studios, elaborated on some of the new graphical bells and whistles in the PC version of God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Sony is bringing God of War to PC in January

Sony on Wednesday announced another major PlayStation exclusive game, 2018's God of War reboot, would be making its way to the PC platform early next year. The company intends to distribute the game through both the Epic Game Store and Valve's Steam on Jan. 22. As part of its announcement,...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

God of War PC Release Date Revealed, Now Available for Pre-Order

After months of speculation and rumors, it’s now confirmed that God of War (2018) is headed to PC! Sony Santa Monica’s critically acclaimed God of War PC release date has been revealed and is now available for pre-order via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The news just dropped today as its sequel Ragnarok got its product page, which is a coincidence worth noting.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

God of War PC means the platform wars are over, boy

I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God Of War Hits PC Platform In January 2022

The PlayStation lineup of exclusives is a massive one. Of course, there are franchises that fans have played over the years, and on the PlayStation 4, we had a soft reboot for one of these big IPs. I’m, of course, referring to God of War. This iconic video game IP has been around since the days of the PlayStation 2. Now on PlayStation 4, we had a reboot of sorts that allowed players to once again step into the role of Kratos.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

God of War Windows PC trailer teases launch of new game

PC gamers looking forward to the launch of the once exclusive PlayStation game God of War on Windows computers early next year are sure to enjoy the three-minute announcement trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game, storyline and characters if you haven’t already enjoyed it on PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

God of War PC version announced, no longer PlayStation exclusive

It’s official – God of War is coming to PC. A Steam version of the game is now available to pre-order with a release date set for January 14, 2022. Now even more gamers will get to enjoy the 2018 reboot which quickly became a flagship title for the PlayStation brand.
VIDEO GAMES

