Economy

ValueHealth acquires physician-owned Pennsylvania ASC

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 7 days ago

ValueHealth acquired the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.), the company said Oct. 19 in a news release. The...

www.beckersasc.com

beckersasc.com

Penn State joint venture acquires majority stake in ASC

A Penn State Health joint venture acquired a majority stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.), according to an Oct. 27 report in Lancaster Online. The Sept. 30 transaction gave the Hershey-based health system and its joint-venture partner, Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth, a 60 percent stake in the ASC. Financial details were not disclosed.
ECONOMY
beckersasc.com

5 ASCs adding robots, robotic procedures

Here are five ASCs that recently debuted new robotic technology and procedures at their facilities:. Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., expanded its robotic surgery offerings with the addition of the da Vinci Xi surgical system at its outpatient surgery center, the ASC's first, Kyle Leneweaver, MD, a general surgeon at Ascension, said Oct. 25.
ELECTRONICS
beckersasc.com

Joint venture Massachusetts ASC performs first outpatient spine procedure

The Shrewsbury (Mass.) Surgery Center performed its first outpatient spine procedure, the center said Oct. 25. UMass Memorial Health neurological surgeon Arno Sungarian, MD, performed the outpatient discectomy, which took less than one hour. The ASC is a joint venture between UMass Memorial Health, Shields Health Care Group and Reliant...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

8 United Surgical Partners moves this year

Here are eight updates from Dallas-based ASC chain United Surgical Partners International this year:. USPI agreed to acquire Compass Surgical Partners' ownership and management interests in nine ASCs. In September, USPI began constructing its Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn. USPI added 1,100 physicians in the first half of 2021.
ECONOMY
State
Pennsylvania State
beckersasc.com

Joint venture buys 12 outpatient medical buildings in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm Evergreen Medical Properties, along with Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate, bought a portfolio of 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the companies said in an Oct. 26 news release. The properties total 573,000 square feet and house tenants including Providence-based...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersasc.com

'Healthcare has become a big cap business': What we heard this week

Healthcare providers recently spoke to Becker's about several topics, including physician ownership, CMS updates and hiring. Amar Setty, MD. CEO of Patient Premier (Baltimore): Physician ownership is decreasing in 2021. We are seeing greater trends toward employment of physicians. This is because of a number of interrelated factors such as mergers/acquisitions of practice management corporations, a growing push for hospital employment, increased costs of practice ownership and a desire for fixed hours or better lifestyle among younger physicians. The fear of declining reimbursement, combined with the complexity of new payment models, scares a lot of physicians toward employment. Healthcare has become a 'big cap' business, requiring market scale, data analytics and risk management — concepts that small practices cannot handle.
HEALTH
beckersasc.com

10 ASC administrators to know

If you'd like to nominate an administrator for the list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Eduardo Tolentino is the administrator of the Outpatient Surgery Center of Central Florida in Wildwood. He recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review on the CMS changes he thinks would benefit ASCs. 2. Norma Bacon is the...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

ASC real estate included in $636M portfolio acquisition

A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment company acquired 10 properties from the Department of Veterans Affairs, including ASCs, for $635.6 million through a joint venture, Easterly Government Properties said Oct. 13. The acquisition is 100 percent leased to the VA and will close on a rolling basis by 2023. Here...
REAL ESTATE
#Asc#Orthopedics#Strategic Partners
rebusinessonline.com

ASB Real Estate, Endurance Acquire Industrial Facility in York, Pennsylvania for $91M

YORK, PA. — A joint venture between ASB Real Estate Investments and Endurance Real Estate Group has acquired York Business Center, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial facility located in the central part of the state, for approximately $91 million. The three-building property, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, sits on a 119-acre site near the intersection of Interstate 83 and State Route 30. Tenants include Harley-Davidson, which operates a preassembly facility that supports the nearby manufacturing plant, as well as printing company LSC Communications and nonprofit healthcare provider WellSpan. Building features include clear heights of up to 32 feet and parking for roughly 1,600 cars and 400 trailers. The seller was not disclosed.
YORK, PA
beckersasc.com

New York hospital welcomes patients to new ASC

Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened its new ASC to patients, the hospital said Oct. 16. The hospital is a 391-bed acute care medical and surgical hospital. Its joint replacement center is accredited by The Joint Commission.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician group opening center with ASC

Virginia Physicians for Women will open a new facility featuring an ASC in Richmond Oct. 25, according to local NBC affiliate WWBT. The 41,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building will also house the physician group's headquarters and a clinic. The ASC will be able to perform over 40 minimally invasive procedures,...
VIRGINIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Goldman Sachs, Charlesbank acquire 1,100-physician primary care network

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Charlesbank Capital Partners completed their acquisition of MDVIP, a national network of 1,100 primary care physicians. The two private equity funds purchased their majority stake in the Boca Raton, Fla.-based primary care physician network from Leonard Green & Partners and Summit Partners. MDVIP offers membership-based...
BOCA RATON, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
beckersasc.com

10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform total joint replacements at ASCs:. David Anderson, MD. Twin Cities Orthopedics (Eagan, Minn.). Dr. Anderson earned his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb. He completed his residency at Northwestern University in Chicago and his fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He has been recognized as a top doctor by Minnesota Monthly and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

3 recent ASC accreditations

Here are three ASCs in South Dakota, Texas and Ohio that were recently accredited:. Yankton (S.D.) Medical Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care after an onsite review. It is a fully physician-owned multispecialty center offering services including ENT, endoscopy, pain management, urology and orthopedics.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

Missouri property with eye practice, ASC acquired

A medical office building in Chesterfield, Mo., housing the Pepose Vision Institute and MidAmerica Surgery Center has been acquired by Bain Capital Real Estate and Evergreen Medical Properties, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Oct. 11. The Pepose Vision Institute specializes in LASIK and cataract surgeries. The practice has another...
MISSOURI STATE
beckersasc.com

Orthopedic ASC real estate sold in Florida

Healthcare Real Estate Advisors sold an ASC in Odessa, Fla., the company said Oct. 13. The new 12,747-square-foot ASC was designed for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute. The center has three operating rooms and 11 physicians with a focus on total joint and spine procedures. The center is...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Private equity firm acquires Texas medical building, ASC

Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the property housing Beaumont, Texas-based Digestive Disease Institute, RE Journals reported Oct. 8. The 21,000-square-foot, gastroenterology-focused medical office building and ASC is 100 percent leased to GI Alliance and the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas. The Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas is a specialized...
TEXAS STATE
beckersasc.com

State rescinds Illinois hospital's ASC permit granted in 2017

An Illinois review board has rescinded Advocate Sherman Hospital's permit to build a $12.7 million ASC that originally was approved in 2017, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 25. Elgin, Ill.-based Advocate Sherman's application for an ASC with three operating rooms and 16 recovery rooms was approved almost five years ago....
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologists weigh in on industry trends

Three gastroenterologists spoke to Becker's about trends they're seeing in the industry — from declining reimbursement to competition with hospitals for talent. Allan Peck, MD, gastroenterology specialist in Montgomery, Ohio, told Becker's he's noticed a decline in compensation, particularly with hospital competition. "Physician compensation will continue to face downward pressures...
HEALTH

