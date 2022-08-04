Best Waterproof Golf Jackets 2022

Best Waterproof Golf Jackets

Golf shouldn’t stop when the weather turns inclement, it is one of very few sports that can be played in pretty much anything. That being said, you must be prepared.

As such you should always have the best golf waterproofs you can whether that be trousers, shoes, gloves and so on and so forth. Arguably the most important waterproof element to your golfing setup is the jacket because not only will a good model shelter you from the rain and wind, but it will also make the golfing experience infinitely more comfortable despite the conditions. The best models obviously do this to a high level thanks to high-tech fabrics and materials which bead the water off the player. Additionally a big signifier of a good golf jacket is how easy it is to move in. The golf swing is an athletic movement and being able to do it whilst wearing several layers is important, so the best models stretch and don't hinder the body or swing at all.

Some other features we think are important are a degree of protection from the wind, warmth in the cold, and also cool design features and colors that either stand out or aid versatility to be able to use the jacket off the course. Models these days should also be easy to wash if necessary too.

Bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of our the best waterproof golf jackets out right now. Alternatively if you need more golf gear when the weather gets cold and wet, check out our other guides on the best golf tops and best golf wind jackets too.

Best Waterproof Golf Jackets

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Rain Rdy Jacket

Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: Two (Black, Navy)

Has everything the best waterproof golf jackets should have Use on and off the course Design a bit bland

A no-brainer inclusion in this best waterproof golf jackets guide, the Rain .Rdy is a model that can help you be prepared for any weather out on the golf course. You will undoubtedly have seen adidas Tour players go to this jacket when the weather takes a turn for the worst, because it has been specifically designed for the toughest weather conditions out on the golf course.

The seam sealed design offers a full 3 year waterproof warranty with the use of Rain .Rdy fabric providing complete protection from the wind and rain. We also found it to be lightweight, flexible and yet well ventilated too. Not only that but one of its best features is its modern and yet understated design which gives it versatility to be used on and off the golf course. As such there is value for money to be had here.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: Two (Navy/Black, Charcoal/Lime)

Extremely comfortable and warm Able to withstand the worst the winter can throw at you Fits really well while allowing for total swing freedom. Can get hot on the inside

The headline garment in FootJoy's HydroSeries range is this, the HydroTour. It comes with a premium price point but you undoubtedly get premium performance here starting with the waterproofing.

It has a three-panel construction and dual-sealed seams to stop any rain getting to your body and it also has a innovative feature called a DrySeal double collar system, which has a cinch cord on the inner layer to keep the rain out and two small holes on the outer layer that help the water run down the back of the jacket, thereby keeping the neck dry. (Oh and if this isn't enough, it also comes with a three-year waterproof warranty).

The material itself felt premium and the styling looked good too. Our tester also felt there was no shortage of confidence when trying to swing with total freedom either. The only nitpick we found was that it could get slightly hot when the weather was wet, but also warm. At these moments a lighter model may be more suitable but aside from this we felt it was a brilliant waterproof jacket.

Read our full FootJoy HydroTour Jacket review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Two (Black, Blue)

Competes with the best in terms of protection Ventilated back is a nice touch Double zip can be a touch fiddly

Highly waterproof, breathable and lightweight, the Puma Ultradry jacket is a great garment at a very competitive price in this space. The material is lightweight enough to not make you too warm inside and waterproof enough to keep up to 10,000mm of rain out. At this price, such high quality material is hard to come by.

The best part about Ultradry jacket is that is has adjustable cuffs and zippered side pockets. The adjustable cuffs were especially useful in wet conditions where tightening the cuffs meant no rain could get in through to the arms. The side pockets are really comfortably placed to leave your hands in and the waterproof zippers mean you can keep accessories like balls, tees and pitch mark repairers dry.

Read our full Puma Ultradry Jacket review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: 5 (Grey, Black/Sharkskin, Navy/Lime, Navy/Blue, Navy/Red))

Extremely lightweight Easy to achieve a snug, comfortable fit Modern design without being over the top Could feel softer to touch

Galvin Green's Armstrong is 100% waterproof thanks to a Gore-Tex Paclite stretch fabric construction, and importantly this fabric is also characterized by its lightness, breathability and also packability.

It feels like Galvin Green has truly thought about every little detail here with features like the partially elastic cuffs, chest width adjustment, repositioned side seam for optimum comfort and freedom of movement and water repellent zip fastenings. The fabrics used are also Bluesign approved which means harmful substances have been removed from the manufacturing process.

Finally, design wise the jacket is available in five colors and looks modern without being over the top. The graphics really stand out but we think the jacket can be used off the course as well which is a huge plus point. We also love the introduction of the pockets too, which are soft inside and manage to stay close to your torso when not in use, which is crucial in not getting in the way when making a swing. Galvin Green, like many of the brands in this list, also make some of the best waterproof golf trousers too so check that guide out if you need to cover the bottom half as well.

Read our full Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Three (Black/Grey, Navy/Denim, Charcoal/Red)

Really lightweight and comfortable to swing in. The addition of pockets and elastic cuffs are both top features Style is a little basic

Part of the HydroSeries in 2021, the HydroKnit jacket has been improved by FootJoy mainly because of the new fabric which is 30 per cent lighter and feels not too dissimilar to a mid-layer. It’s a small difference but we definitely felt it as we logged more time on the course. Due to its lightweight nature and stretch fabric, swinging full out couldn’t be less of an issue.

Another big improvement is the introduction of pockets and the elasticated sleeves really elevate it further too. They cut out the hassle of velcro and negate the risk of having any loose material flapping about and potentially disrupting the swing.

From a styling perspective, some will argue it is a little basic but it is still fashionable, and because of this we would argue it actually looks good away from the golf course too.

Read our full FootJoy HydroKnit Jacket review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: Three (Red, Blue, Black)

Lightweight, stretch fit Three-year waterproof guarantee Ample pockets all featuring zips Styling and colours may not be to everyone's taste

Replacing the immensely popular Downton jacket in 2021 is the SensorDry Pro, which tested extremely well in our review. For a start it comes in three colors, blue and red for those who want to stand out a bit, and also a black/grey version for the traditionalists. Regardless we thought they all looked great.

The protection was top-notch in both wet and windy conditions and you also have the peace of mind of a three-year waterproof guarantee. The jacket is made with a stretchy material and it's certainly lightweight, giving a very comfortable fit and nothing that would put you off from producing good golf swings. Other features we liked were the adjustable cuffs and neck cuff, along with the three pockets, two by the waist and one on the chest.

Read our full Ping SensorDry Pro Jacket review

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: Three (Black/Grey, Blue/Black, Black/Mechanic Blue)

Stylish and high-quality performance Several nice details golfers will like Slightly coarse material can be fairly audible when swinging

Over the past few years Under Armour has become one of the most popular apparel brands on the market and the outerwear is one part of that success. The level of research and development conducted by the company is astounding and you can see the fruits of that labour in this Stormproof Rain Jacket.

It is a stylish offering that performs well thanks to Storm technology which repels water to protect you from the elements. Additionally the Hydropel zippers and windproof construction also help out in this regard.

We should also mention the styling too as we believe Under Armour has really got it right here. All four color designs look great and importantly we found them to be completely usable both on and off the golf course.

(Image credit: Nike)

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: Three (Olive, White, Black)

2 jackets in 1 Very good range in sizes The material is a little thick

Built with Hypershield fabric to block wind, water and provide a comfortable experience, this model is two jackets in one as the traditional jacket can be changed into a vest. The removable upper/arms are held in place with snap button closure points and whilst that sounds cumbersome, the HyperAdapt technology combines a vent along the back of the shoulders for extra mobility through your swing.

The material is a little thicker than some other waterproof jackets and water doesn’t bead off overly quickly, but the HyperAdapt ventilation provides enough breathability and comfort. From an aesthetic perspective it certainly looks very smart and doesn't really look like a golf jacket which some will enjoy.

Read our full Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket review

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Stormguard II Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Three (Black, Blue, Navy)

Excellent waterproof protection Swing Tech technology offers great freedom of movement Block colors won’t be to all tastes

When the weather turns ugly, you need complete protection to carry on playing and performing to a good level, therefore you need a waterproof jacket you can trust to keep the elements out but one that also allows you to keep swinging freely. We’re highly impressed with how the Callaway Stormguard II Waterproof Jacket performs on both those fronts.

It’s waterproof to 15,000 MMU with fully sealed seams, water resistant zippers and adjustable hem and cuffs. It really keeps the rain and the elements at bay. Sometimes, that level of protection in a waterproof jacket comes at the expense of mobility. Not so with the Stormguard II.

Swing Tech technology delivers in-built stretch, allowing you to continue to swing with confidence. We found the freedom of movement to be excellent and the jacket is lightweight enough that we didn’t notice any restriction of movement at all. It comes in three stylish colour options with print details on the back and Callaway Tour logo to the right sleeve. A nice touch is the fact it’s constructed from 50 per cent recycled polyester.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Three (Black, Surf Blue/Pewter, Black/Pewter)

High-quality protection Lifetime waterproof guarantee Feels bulkier than other models

Building on the success of the PX5 and PX6 models, ProQuip has now introduced the PX7 which is the brand's highest specification and best-in-class men's rain jacket with a lifetime waterproof guarantee.

Available in three colors, the jacket has extreme waterproof protection, and yet still feels breathable. It does feel more bulky than other models on this list however when the conditions are really bad, this is no bad thing as it does not feel cumbersome and limiting during the golf swing. The swing silent technology is an added bonus too because it minimizes any noise during play.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: Three (Grey, Green, Navy)

Solid weather protection Easy to store Lacks significant shelf appeal

A brand synonymous with high-quality apparel, Peter Millar has kept things simple from a looks perspective here. However the construction is far from simple. Engineered from a highly technical 2.5 layer performance fabric, the Hyperlight Shield Half-Zip is a go-to security piece offering fully waterproof, seam-sealed protection and optimal coverage in inclement weather.

It is extremely lightweight too, as the name would suggest, and despite our tester usually preferring a full-zip, this half-zip model is actually pretty easy to get on and off. On that note you actually get a separate stow pouch too which allows it to be packed down tight and easily stashed in a golf bag.

The zips, pockets and cuffs all feel of a high-quality and as far as total design goes, we think it just about works off the golf course too so that versatility is a huge plus point.

Read our full Peter Millar Hyperlight Shield Rain Half Zip Jacket review

(Image credit: Sunderland)

Sunderland Vancouver Pro Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: 7+ (Navy, Gunmetal, Black, Electric Blue, Red, Blue, Grey)

Well respected brand in terms of waterproofing Clever design features Good color choice Perhaps lacks versatility

We all hate garments that hinder our ability to swing properly especially when it is raining and we have to don the waterproofs, and this is where the Vancouver comes in.It is a lightweight, yet high-performing waterproof golf jacket rated to 8,000mm which means you’re protected from even heavy downpours and snow. The raglan panelled design uses the fabric’s own natural mechanical stretch with each panel to allow optimum movement through the swing.

It is mesh lined for breathability and comfort, and is engineered for practicality at every turn, with waterproof zips, storm flap and Velcro storm cuffs, drawstring adjusters and fleece lined zip pockets. We should also mention that it comes in several different colors so there will be a finish for every fashion sense here.

(Image credit: Inesis)

Inesis Mens Waterproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Four (Black, Navy, Red, Green)

Versatile waterproof protection Excellent value for money Lacks shelf appeal

This Inesis Waterproof Jacket offers unbeatable value for money, with a laminated 3-layer waterproof stretch fabric, including sealed seams and zips. This laminated mesh construction also keeps the fabric from making any scratchy noise throughout the swing too so if you want solid performance without breaking the bank, this is definitely a model to consider.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: Two (Blue, Grey)

Environmentally conscious construction Design looks modern without being over the top Good protection and easy to move in Sizes can come up a touch small Branding on collar seems a bit unnecessary

We have been fans of Ocean Tee for a while now and this is set to continue with the Beluga Waterproof jacket. It is made from GRS certified recycled polyester and nylon giving it an environmentally sustainable plus point, and the performance from a protection standpoint is good too.

Taped and seam-sealed, the Beluga is 100% water and windproof, and yet is quiet too which is a big bonus throughout the golf swing. It does have a fair amount of stretch, but size wise the jacket is an athletic/slim fit, so if you're in between sizes we'd recommend going with a size up. Overall we felt it ticked all the boxes for a waterproof golf jacket. Admittedly it is not the lightest model, but we didn't think that was an issue in our testing.

Read our full Ocean Tee Beluga Waterproof Jacket Review

(Image credit: Stuburt)

Stuburt Evolution Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Two (Black, Midnight)

Offers good value Simple design makes it versatile Not many colors to choose from

As you would expect with this Stuburt waterproof jacket, the brand's renowned DRI-Back membrane technology plays the key role in the protection here.

Designed to keep tough conditions at bay, importantly it is also lightweight and breathable, which can both be hard to attain with waterproof garments. The design from a looks perspective is simple and many traditionalists will like that, along with the people who want to use the jacket off the golf course too.

Overall it offers good value but our only complaint is we wish there were more colors to choose from, although that being said, there is also an Evolution Reflective model too.

(Image credit: Oscar Jacobson)

Oscar Jacobson Preston Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: Two (Black, Navy)

Versatile to use anywhere Lightweight Only two colors to choose from and several OJ logos

Our last pick in this best waterproof golf jackets guide is the Preston from Oscar Jacobson. Another model which is right up there in terms of protection, it has a very lightweight feel which is good, especially from a freedom of movement standpoint. You get a three-year waterproof guarantee which is one of the best out there and nice features like the velcro adjustable cuffs and elasticated drawstring at the hem.

How we test for the best waterproof golf jackets

When it comes to testing waterproof jackets , and indeed all apparel, our ethos and methodology revolves around putting the gear on, and using it out on the golf course, in different conditions. Obviously to test waterproofing we game the apparel in wet conditions, and we have also gone to extreme measures before, like pouring water all over the jackets to test how seam-sealed they are.

We think the best way of actually testing golf products is to use them thoroughly on the golf course, over a number of rounds, but we also try them off the golf course too because some models are extremely versatile. We then use these experiences to create reviews and buying advice content. Speaking of which we should make very clear, no manufacturer can buy a good review from us, we tell it how we see it.

What to consider when buying a waterproof golf jacket

So what are some of the factors you need to consider when trying to find the right waterproof golf jacket for you? Let's take a look.

Waterproofing - Obviously the most important thing is waterproofing. If a jacket doesn't keep the rain at bay, regardless of strength and duration, then it isn't worth having. Thankfully pretty much all of the models above will protect you from the rain in excellent fashion largely because they have been designed specifically for that purpose.

In terms of specifics, when doing your research be aware of the phrase 'water resistant' because this does not mean the jacket is completely waterproof, and also check if jackets have been seam-sealed because this is usually a great barometer of how waterproof a jacket is. We would also recommend checking if some models have a waterproof warranty.

Protection - A good waterproof jacket will also help you in the wind and cold too. The best models stop the wind penetrating the fabric and making your core cold, and also have nice features like fleece lined pockets to give you some respite from the poor conditions.

Color - If you are wearing it, you have to like what it looks like. No longer are waterproof jackets drab and boring to look at because now there are designs for all fashion senses. It is just a case of picking a design and color you like.

Freedom of movement - With all this protection, occasionally waterproof jackets can be large and cumbersome but in modern golf design this is no longer the case. Most really good models stretch and move with the body freely so that your swing isn't hindered despite having a few layers on. Models like the FootJoy HydroTour and adidas Rain Rdy are prime examples of this and we would always recommend trying a jacket on and making some swings in it before purchasing.

Budget - Finally be aware of your budget so you can find a jacket that fits into it nicely. Importantly there are models above which come with premium, and value price points so there is something for everyone.

FAQ's

How should a golf waterproof jacket fit?

A good golf waterproof jacket needs to find a delicate balance. It needs to feel slightly snug to keep you warm, not let any rain near the body, and to not interfere with the swing, but not too tight that it restricts movement. This is no real issue for the arms and cuffs really as most models have adjustability in these areas but you should be wary of getting the wrong size for the torso. A rule of thumb is that is must come down to roughly in line with the bottom of your belt.

What is the best waterproof golf jacket?

There are lots of excellent models of golf jacket on the market. From big brands like FootJoy, adidas and Under Armour, to smaller ones like Galvin Green, Ocean Tee and Stuburt, there are lots of top models out right now. In terms of the best,

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best waterproof golf jackets. For more weather protection, check out our guide on the best golf umbrellas .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.