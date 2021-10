Gore Shakedry has to be the ideal fabric for a cycling jacket. It's super-lightweight, very breathable and pocketable, but when the rain comes down, the material keeps it out really effectively. Plus, as its name says, when you take it off you can just shake it and the water will fall off - no cold, heavy, soggy lump in your jersey pocket, and no worrying about it still being wet the following day.

