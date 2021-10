There are some movies out there that I consider to be “half-horrors.” Films that aren’t necessarily shocking, but are completely capable of giving you the creeps all the same. Creepy button-up doll eyes or the uncanny valley claymation set in Halloween are some of the things that come to mind. Tandem: A Tale of Two Shadows fits there perfectly, with the game’s terrifically gothic setting, a creepy doll with a hunchback, and a protagonist with an incredibly uncanny look. While the setting of the world is undeniably gripping, this short four-hour puzzle game never completely cashes in on its promising gothic vibe. Perhaps this is because the narrative is a little shallow, save for a bombastic twist ending, or that the characters of the game never actually make any sense.

