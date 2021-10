Merck has recalled one lot of its Cubicin 500mg intravenous drug that is used to treat infections after a customer complained a piece of glass was found in one of the vials. Cubicin, a lipopeptide antibacterial, is usually administered at hospitals and healthcare settings for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections in adult and pediatric patients, according to the company. The injection is also used to treat bacterial Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections in patients including those with right-sided infective endocarditis — an infection in a part of the heart.

