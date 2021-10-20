Innovative New Approach Sequences One Million Single Cells in Parallel

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market is estimated to be influenced by the increased innovation and spending in research and development activities relating to the field. Viral vectors are those tools that are popular amongst the molecular biologists and they make wide use of these tools to deliver genetic materials into cells. This same procedure can be conducted in cell culture (in vitro) or inside a living organism (in vivo). Viruses have developed into specialized molecular mechanisms in a bid to carry their genomes inside the cells that they infect. On the other hand, plasmids are small DNA molecules, which are separated physically from the chromosomal DNA and then they are able to replicate on their own. Abundantly found in bacteria as double-stranded, circular DNA molecules, these organisms are utilized widely in laboratories of biotechnology and genetic engineering. It is there where they are utilized for the purpose of amplifying and cloning or expressing certain types of genes.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO