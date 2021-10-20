CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Innovative New Approach Sequences One Million Single Cells in Parallel

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell sequencing is helping scientists understand cell type-specific gene expression, the workings of the regulatory network and a host of other biological challenges, but it has been limited by the number of samples that can be analyzed at once and the number of cells per sample that researchers can look at,...

www.biospace.com

scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
etftrends.com

An Innovative Research Approach: Using ESG Integration to Enhance Risk Controls

As the effects of climate change become more prevalent, the potential for unexpected and significant impacts to credit risk has increased for municipal issuers. Rising sea levels, droughts, wildfires, and deep freezes, to name a few, have recently put additional strain on government budgets, especially those that are both structurally and financially ill-prepared. Whether it’s an unexpected deep freeze in the heart of Texas or increasingly common wildfires in California, these emerging risks need to be considered when assessing the credit quality of an issuer.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

PerkinElmer and Honeycomb Biotechnologies Launch the HIVE scRNAseq Solution for Single-Cell Analysis

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021-- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) and Honeycomb Biotechnologies, Inc., announced today the commercial launch of the first of its kind HIVE TM scRNAseq Solution for single-cell isolation and analysis. The HIVE solution leverages a portable, handheld device for the capture, storage and RNA-Seq library preparation of a diverse range of cell types, including fragile and labile cells such as granulocytes, nephrons, hepatocytes and neurons. The HIVE solution requires no specialized instrumentation to use and expands opportunities for laboratories pursuing basic, translational, clinical and preclinical research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Finding hidden cancer cells by measuring global protein levels in single cells

Researchers from DTU and Copenhagen University are the first to show that protein analysis at the single cell level in a tumor sample from an acute myeloid leukemia patient can be used to detect cancer stem cells that evade chemotherapy. The technology the researchers have developed can also be applied on biotechnological production where it can provide novel insights at the single-cell level, which in turn can be used to improve cell line production capacity.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequencer#Single Cell Sequencing#Cell Biology#The Cell#Parse Biosciences#Biospace#Evercode#The Evercode Mega
Nature.com

Two-level modeling approach to identify the regulatory dynamics capturing drug response heterogeneity in single-cells

Single-cell multimodal technologies reveal the scales of cellular heterogeneity impairing cancer treatment, yet cell response dynamics remain largely underused to decipher the mechanisms of drug resistance they take part in. As the phenotypic heterogeneity of a clonal cell population informs on the capacity of each single-cell to recapitulate the whole range of observed behaviors, we developed a modeling approach utilizing single-cell response data to identify regulatory reactions driving population heterogeneity in drug response. Dynamic data of hundreds of HeLa cells treated with TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) were used to characterize the fate-determining kinetic parameters of an apoptosis receptor reaction model. Selected reactions sets were augmented to incorporate a mechanism that leads to the separation of the opposing response phenotypes. Using a positive feedback loop motif to identify the reaction set, we show that caspase-8 is able to encapsulate high levels of heterogeneity by introducing a response delay and amplifying the initial differences arising from natural protein expression variability. Our approach enables the identification of fate-determining reactions that drive the population response heterogeneity, providing regulatory targets to curb the cell dynamics of drug resistance.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Found a Way To “See” Single Cells Using Sound

If you are a researcher who wants to see how just a few cells in an organism are behaving, it is no simple task. The human body contains approximately 37 trillion cells; the fruit fly flitting around the overripe bananas on your counter might have 50,000 cells. Even Caenorhabditis elegans, a tiny worm commonly used in biological research, can have as many as 3,000 cells. So, how do you monitor a couple of microscopic specks amid all of that?
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterizing cytomegalovirus infection one cell at a time

Systematic single-cell analyses of human cytomegalovirus infection reveal that host factors modulate the progression of infection, but the course of viral infection itself is determined by virus genes. Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) infection can be life threatening, and vertical virus transmission during pregnancy is one of the leading cause of congenital...
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Leucid Bio Raises £11.5Million In Series A Financing To Develop Next Generation Of Innovative Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T) Therapies

Leucid Bio a biotech company pioneering next-generation cell therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, today announces that it has successfully raised £11.5 million in a Series A financing round. The investment was led by Epidarex and new investor Vulpes Investment Management, with participation from new investors 2Invest and Future Fund of the British Business Bank, and existing investor Sofinnova Partners. Proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate a Phase 1 trial of its lead candidate, LEU-011, for the treatment of platinum resistant ovarian cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Science
Genetic Engineering News

IsoPlexis Wraps Functional Single-Cell Proteomics in a Bow

The seamless, hands-off workflow and automated analysis of IsoPlexis' instrumentation is designed to deliver actionable ‘omics data to accelerate pathway discoveries while bridging them to real-time, in vivo biological activity. In addition to offering single-cell solutions for measuring proteomes, metabolomes, and secretomes, the Connecticut-based company in early September unveiled its multi-omic solution Duomic, which simultaneously measures functional protein and gene expression levels from the same cell . . .
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Functional single-cell genomics of human cytomegalovirus infection

Understanding how viral and host factors interact and how perturbations impact infection is the basis for designing antiviral interventions. Here we define the functional contribution of each viral and host factor involved in human cytomegalovirus infection in primary human fibroblasts through pooled CRISPR interference and nuclease screening. To determine how genetic perturbation of critical host and viral factors alters the timing, course and progression of infection, we applied Perturb-seq to record the transcriptomes of tens of thousands of CRISPR-modified single cells and found that, normally, most cells follow a stereotypical transcriptional trajectory. Perturbing critical host factors does not change the stereotypical transcriptional trajectory per se but can stall, delay or accelerate progression along the trajectory, allowing one to pinpoint the stage of infection at which host factors act. Conversely, perturbation of viral factors can create distinct, abortive trajectories. Our results reveal the roles of host and viral factors and provide a roadmap for the dissection of host"“pathogen interactions.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing May Lend Insights Into Lung Adenocarcinoma Prognosis

The report suggests factors besides molecular profiling can be helpful in patient stratification. A new report makes the case that single-cell RNA sequencing can help elucidate features of the tumor microenvironment that could potentially be used to guide precision medicine in patients with lung adenocarcinoma. Writing in the journal Oncogene,...
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing May Be Split By Parse Biosciences

When Alex Rosenberg, PhD, and Charlie Roco, PhD, were graduate students in Georg Seelig’s lab at the University of Washington, they drew out their idea for how to increase the scalablility of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on a whiteboard. At that time, roughly five years ago, “large scale was about 100 cells,” said Rosenberg. They developed their idea into the technique known as Split Pool Ligation-based Transcriptome sequencing (SPLiT-seq).
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Korean researchers achieve 25.8% efficiency for single junction perovskite solar cell

Researchers at South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.8% for a single junction perovskite solar cell without the need for passivating the surface of the perovskite layer to reduce interfacial defects. The scientists said the result is...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

A new approach to treating leukemia

Researchers at Bar-Ilan University in Israel have revealed a novel treatment approach in the fight against hematologic cancers. The new method, developed by Prof. Mira Barda-Saad and her research team from the Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences, involves attacking the cytoskeletal protein, called WASp, which has a unique structural condition in active hematologic cancer cells.
CANCER
biospace.com

Personalis Announces Issuance of US Patents Related to the Exome-Wide NeXT Liquid Biopsy Platform

The first patent, US Patent No. 11,142,802, entitled “Methods for Using Mosaicism in Nucleic Acids Sampled Distal to Their Origin”, issued on October 12, 2021. The ‘802 patent claims novel methods for identifying cancer mutations by comparing the sequence of cell-free nucleic acids found in the plasma to the individual’s “normal” genome, obtained from leukocytes or PBMCs, also isolated from the blood sample.
CANCER
biospace.com

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market | Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market is estimated to be influenced by the increased innovation and spending in research and development activities relating to the field. Viral vectors are those tools that are popular amongst the molecular biologists and they make wide use of these tools to deliver genetic materials into cells. This same procedure can be conducted in cell culture (in vitro) or inside a living organism (in vivo). Viruses have developed into specialized molecular mechanisms in a bid to carry their genomes inside the cells that they infect. On the other hand, plasmids are small DNA molecules, which are separated physically from the chromosomal DNA and then they are able to replicate on their own. Abundantly found in bacteria as double-stranded, circular DNA molecules, these organisms are utilized widely in laboratories of biotechnology and genetic engineering. It is there where they are utilized for the purpose of amplifying and cloning or expressing certain types of genes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Jennifer Doudna’s Mammoth Links with Vertex in $700 Million Ultra-Small CRISPR Deal

Mammoth Biosciences Chief Business Officer Peter Nell, Ph.D./Courtesy Mammoth Biosciences. Mammoth Biosciences just announced a collaboration with Vertex to develop in vivo gene-editing therapeutics for patients with either of two serious, but not-yet-disclosed diseases. This will be the first time Mammoth’s ultra-small CRISPR systems will be used in the clinic.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Immunai Scores $215 Million to Accelerate Mapping of the Immune System

Immunai Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Noam Solomon/courtesy Immunai. A little more than 18 months after launching, Immunai secured $215 million in a Series B financing round that will help the company advance its bold vision of mapping the body’s immune system in order to enable better detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Novel stem cell therapy approach proves effective in treating COVID-19

Despite many advances in treating the COVID-19 virus there remains no specific cure for patients with infection. This is especially the case with hospitalized patients who end up in the ICU requiring mechanical ventilation support. Key members of UNESCO's International Society on Aging and Disease (ISOAD) including Georgina Ellison-Hughes, Professor...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

