CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Could they get any MORE out of touch?! FIFA president Gianni Infantino refuses to rule out teams being BANNED from playing in back-to-back World Cups in new plans for tournament to be held every two years

By Ben Nagle for MailOnline, Rob Harris, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to rule out the possibility of countries being banned from playing in back-to-back World Cups in new plans to hold the tournament every two years.

The controversial plans, which were first raised by Arsene Wenger, have created headlines around the world, with many reacting negatively to the proposition.

And now things have gone a step further, with Tiago Craveiro, the general secretary of the Portuguese federation, proposing that FIFA explores the possibility of not allowing teams to compete in consecutive editions if it pushed ahead with biennial World Cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNMf4_0cX6oK1Z00
Gianni Infantino is desperately trying to convince people about the biennial World Cup plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8GgY_0cX6oK1Z00
FIFA want to hold the World Cup every two years - but incredibly could ban countries from competing in back-to-back tournaments

'I welcome as well the idea of Thiago to say, well, we need more participation and maybe there is a way of doing that by having two World Cups, but not with the same teams participating,' Infantino said.

'I don't know. This is something that the technical people will study, but this is certainly something that we have to look into. And the fact that we want to have more games for more teams, more meaningful games for more teams all over the world, this is something as well, that has to be part of our reflection.'

The FIFA president was speaking on Tuesday during a meeting that was closed to the media, where UEFA member associations also voiced a stream of opposition to his plans to double the frequency of World Cups. A copy of the recording was obtained by the Associated Press.

Infantino was also challenged by presidents of national federations on the damage that would be caused to not only club competitions but also national teams if FIFA radically overhauls the international game despite European opposition.

But Infantino then pitched the reshaping of world football as being necessary to safeguard the future of the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExK3K_0cX6oK1Z00
Infantino faced critics in a recent conversation with various European football federations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDbeC_0cX6oK1Z00
Arsene Wenger (above) is leading a bid to get the football tournament staged biennially

'I believe as well that the enemy of football is not the World Cup or is not FIFA but it is other activities that young boys and young girls are running after today,' Infantino said in closing remarks to the meeting that lasted more than an hour.

'And we need to see how jointly and together we can bring them back to be interested in football. And we want to, as far as I'm concerned, do this all together as we have always been doing in the last few years.'

Infantino did not specify what those 'other activities' were. He did not respond to a phone call from the AP seeking comment and FIFA had no immediate comment expanding on the remarks.

Keeping younger viewers interested in watching 90-minute matches has increasingly become a challenge, especially given the rise of gaming. Infantino's comments come amid a dispute with EA Sports, the maker of the FIFA video game, over the future of the product but FIFA itself still embraces e-sports.

The International Olympic Committee also at the weekend denounced FIFA's attempt to remodel the calendar which could result in having a men's or women's World Cup every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IXgk_0cX6oK1Z00

The IOC has started to embrace sports seen as more appealing to youngsters, with skateboarding debuting at the recent Tokyo Olympics and the the 2024 Paris Games introducing the break dance sport.

FIFA's plans could have a significant impact on the Olympics where the women's football competition features no age restrictions unlike the men's event. 'I believe we can still find ways to develop football further,' Infantino told the meeting with UEFA.

'The World Cup is huge. It's a big, big competition that everyone benefits from the World Cup and that we need to be very careful on what we do with the World Cup.'

Leaders from the Finnish, Italian, Germany, Portuguese, Romanian, Scottish, Spanish and Swiss federations told Infantino they want to continue having the World Cup every four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlXZ0_0cX6oK1Z00
Infantino says plans will bring young people back to football in a world dominated by esports

They cited the impact on player welfare of having more frequent tournaments, the pitfalls of having only one block of qualifiers across October and November, and the potential damage caused to the growing profile of the women's game by having more men's competitions.

'We will not go ahead as far as I'm concerned with any proposal if anyone was to be harmed,' Infantino told the virtual meeting with UEFA. But Infantino also said it wasn't only the views of UEFA, which features 55 member associations, that counted.

Infantino has been pushing to secure approval in December for holding World Cups every two years. 'We cannot just shape new proposals based on feedback from Europe,' he said. 'We have to respect the opinions of everyone.'

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

FIFA President Defends Biennial World Cup Idea: 'You Have the Super Bowl Every Year'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino likened the proposal of staging the World Cup every two years to the Super Bowl and Wimbledon, saying on Tuesday that such a plan would not take away from the event's "magic." Under Infantino's guidance, FIFA has been pushing a campaign with former players and coaches...
abc17news.com

Infantino wants suspended Brazil-Argentina match played out

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina should be decided on the pitch. The Sept. 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes due to alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols. Infantino also says the 10-team round-robin format of South American qualifying will not change if there are biennial World Cups. However, he did not elaborate on how it fit in the calendar. FIFA’s proposal has been criticized by CONMEBOL, UEFA and the International Olympic Committee.
UEFA
Daily Mail

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin tells FIFA chief Gianni Infantino NOT to go ahead with a vote on Arsene Wenger's controversial biennial World Cup and warns the proposal would have 'terrible consequences for football'

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino against pushing ahead with a vote on the plan for a biennial World Cup saying there would be 'terrible consequences' to such a move. The FIFA Council is meeting later on Wednesday and the plans for a new international...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
wkzo.com

Soccer-FIFA’s Infantino seeks consensus over World Cup plans

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he wanted to seek consensus over plans for a biennial World Cup and changes to the international match calendar after facing fierce criticism from European federations. FIFA’s ruling council agreed to hold a global summit on Dec. 20 to...
UEFA
ESPN

FIFA president Gianni Infantino highlights 'advantages' of biennial World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has highlighted the advantages of having a World Cup every two years for men and women. Infantino has revealed they are consulting internally about the plan and insisted there are many positives that would come from having the biggest football tournament staged more regularly. - Don't...
UEFA
SkySports

Gianni Infantino: FIFA will only go ahead with biennial World Cup if it benefits everybody

Gianni Infantino says FIFA will only push ahead with changes to the international football calendar, and plans for a biennial World Cup, "if we are completely convinced it is beneficial for everybody". The comments come as UEFA's president Aleksander Ceferin has threatened "severe consequences" if FIFA follows through with its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cups#Uefa Cup#Portuguese#The Associated Press#European
Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: FIFA’s drive for every-other-year World Cup stalls

FIFA’s drive to get approval in December for holding World Cups every two years stalled Wednesday, one day after its president met with fierce resistance from European soccer leaders. Gianni Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on Dec. 20 to discuss the future of international soccer...
UEFA
The Independent

Fifa not ‘enemy of football’ for World Cup plan, Gianni Infantino insists

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has told European football leaders that his governing body is not the “enemy of football”, while saying biennial World Cups were needed to keep youngsters interested in the sport at a time when they are increasingly “running after” other activities.The Associated Press obtained a recording of Infantino speaking on Tuesday during a meeting that was closed to the media, where Uefa member associations also voiced a stream of opposition to his plans to double the frequency of World Cups.Infantino was challenged by presidents of national federations on the damage that would be caused to not...
UEFA
NBC Sports

Infantino says biennial World Cups can bring youth back to soccer

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told European football leaders that his governing body was not the “enemy of football” while saying biennial World Cups were needed to keep youngsters interested in the sport at a time when they are increasingly “running after” other activities. The Associated Press obtained a recording of...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

A World Cup every two years: All the pros and cons of FIFA's new idea

Arsene Wenger hasn't had an idea this badly-received since signing his last Arsenal contract. FIFA's Head of Global Development is said to be in favour of the idea of biennial World Cups, which the governing body is set to discuss this week. A World Cup every other year certainly feels like ordering takeaway every week instead of just your average, monthly amount - but not everyone thinks it's a good idea.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Germany World Cup winner Philipp Lahm warns the tournament would become 'like a social media channel' if Arsene Wenger gets his way and FIFA host the event every two years

Germany legend Philipp Lahm, a 2014 World Cup winner and a tournament director of Euro 2024, has blasted FIFA's plans to host a World Cup every two years. Germany is the host nation for the next European Championship but Europe's continental tournament faces a potentially complicated future beyond that date as FIFA reviews the World Cup's format.
FIFA
SkySports

World Cup: FIFA to consult national team managers over biennial tournament proposals

National team coaches will have the chance to discuss FIFA's plans for the future of men's international football this week. World football's governing body has set up online video conferences on Tuesday and Thursday to enable every international team coach the opportunity to hear about its post-2024 calendar proposals, which include biennial World Cups.
UEFA
NBC Sports

World Cup tournament draw to be held by FIFA on April 1

ZURICH (AP) FIFA is set to make the 2022 World Cup finals tournament draw in Qatar on April 1 – with two of the qualifying teams still unknown because of match schedule delays in the COVID-19 pandemic. The draw ceremony plan was announced Wednesday by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

CAF President Patrice Motsepe backs two-yearly World Cup

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has given its backing to staging the World Cup every two years. According to Motsepe who arrived in Accra on Wednesday as he embarked on a two-day visit to the country, the proposition for the global showpiece will be an opportunity for the African continent to benefit from it financially.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy