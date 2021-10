Data fabrics hold the key to unlocking data value. But first, business executives have to understand how fabrics work, and IT needs to know how to build them. An inventory management specialist for a large enterprise once told me that he knew every supply depot where various types of parts were stored. Because of this familiarity, he could effortlessly source any item from anywhere to anyone quickly. In a way, this can be equated with information supply and demand within a company. What if you could automate processes to deliver any kind of information—structured or unstructured—to any business function whenever it was needed because you knew exactly where to get it?

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO