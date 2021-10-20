Never Broke Again Announces New Compilation Album & Release Date

The anime will also have its world premiere as a feature competition film at the 23rd Bucheon International Animation Film Festival on October 22. Junichi Fujisaku of "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex" (screenplay) and "BLOOD+" (director and series composition) serves as the general director, and up-and-coming director Shuhei Matsushita is appointed as the director. SIGNAL.MD ("Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari", "Cyborg 009: CALL OF JUSTICE"), which continues to grow as one of the leading IG Port companies, and Production I.G, one of Japan's leading studios ("Ghost in the Shell" series, etc.), are jointly in charge of anime production. The character design is by Mebachi, a popular illustrator of "Mitsuboshi Colors" and "Shoujo☆Kyogen Revue Starlight". The theme and image songs are composed and produced by Yuki Kajiura, who has worked on such popular works as "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", "Sword Art Online" series, "Puella Magi Madoka Magica", and "Fate/Zero". The theme song is sung by the promising newcomer, Hinano Takashima, who won the grand prix in the "Utahime Audition" for this work.

