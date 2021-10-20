CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Never Broke Again Announces New Compilation Album & Release Date

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA YoungBoy's reign over the music industry is showing no signs of stopping. Following his latest chart-topping effort Sincerely, Kentrell, the Baton Rouge artist is gearing up for another highly anticipated release from behind bars. This time around, however, NBA YoungBoy isn't dropping an album with no features. Instead,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Artwork & Release Date for New Album ‘Algorithm’

Snoop Dogg is back in action. The legendary rapper announced his new album Algorithm a few weeks ago. Today, Snoop has revealed that the album will hit DSPs on November 12th. This will mark the first release since the veteran rapper was appointed as the Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records back in June. Algorithm is set to be released through the iconic label as well.
hotnewhiphop.com

OG 3Three Never Broke Again Comes Through With New Single "Cardio"

NBA YoungBoy has established one of the most loyal, most ravenous fanbases in all of rap music and it's about time his older brother OG 3Three Never Broke Again gets a little of that support. NBA OG 3Three, who recently hinted that his brother and Certified Lover Boy rapper Drake...
NME

Adele confirms new album title and reveals its release date

Adele has confirmed the title of her fourth studio album and when the much anticipated LP will be released. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram this afternoon (October 13) to reveal that her new album will be called ’30’. This comes after billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in a number of cities earlier this month, leading fans to speculate that it was the title of Adele’s forthcoming album.
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Quando Rondo
wccftech.com

The Day Before Release Date Announced; MYTONA Announces New Project

The release date of The Day Before, MYTONA's own MMO survival project, has been announced through IGN's YouTube channel. The game is going to be released on June 22, 2022. This all took place during the game's mega-event which took place on IGN's YouTube channel. In it, players saw new footage of gameplay while taking note of the development of the project.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Adele’s fourth album has a release date

After weeks of speculation and over six years of waiting, fans of British singer Adele can finally rejoice, as the superstar has announced that her highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘30’ will be available as of the 19th of November.
officialcharts.com

Westlife announce new album Wild Dreams and release new single Starlight

Westlife have announced the release of their twelfth album, Wild Dreams, their first in two years. Recorded and curated by the band during an 18 month period, it's also their first release on new label - Warner subsidiary EastWest - since parting ways with EMI Records following their 2019 Number 1 comeback album, Spectrum.
mxdwn.com

New Puzzle Game, Rob Riches, Released Date Announced for November 16th

The release date for the new puzzle game, Rob Riches, has been announced for November 16th, 2021. Play as the explorer, Rob Riches, the adventurer and treasure hunter on his quest for riches. While exploring dangerous and wild ancient ruins, players will be challenged to navigate mazes and traps in order to reach the end of the temple.
Business Insider

DEEMO THE MOVIE Announces Domestic Theatrical Release Date and New Dub Cast

The anime will also have its world premiere as a feature competition film at the 23rd Bucheon International Animation Film Festival on October 22. Junichi Fujisaku of "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex" (screenplay) and "BLOOD+" (director and series composition) serves as the general director, and up-and-coming director Shuhei Matsushita is appointed as the director. SIGNAL.MD ("Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari", "Cyborg 009: CALL OF JUSTICE"), which continues to grow as one of the leading IG Port companies, and Production I.G, one of Japan's leading studios ("Ghost in the Shell" series, etc.), are jointly in charge of anime production. The character design is by Mebachi, a popular illustrator of "Mitsuboshi Colors" and "Shoujo☆Kyogen Revue Starlight". The theme and image songs are composed and produced by Yuki Kajiura, who has worked on such popular works as "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", "Sword Art Online" series, "Puella Magi Madoka Magica", and "Fate/Zero". The theme song is sung by the promising newcomer, Hinano Takashima, who won the grand prix in the "Utahime Audition" for this work.
klbjfm.com

Of Mice & Men release video for ‘Fighting Gravity’ and announce new album ‘Echo’

Following their EP’s Timeless and Bloom, Of Mice & Men are combining the two – plus a brand-new one – into their upcoming seventh album, Echo. The 10-track record is due out on December 3; the band calls it ​“a snapshot of the last year-and-a-half of our lives. It covers loss and growth, life and impermanence, love, and the infinite – how the most wonderful and most tragic parts of the human experience are deeply intertwined.”
mxdwn.com

Teen Daze Announces New Album Interior for December 2021 Release Alongside Album Release Shows, Shares New Music Video for “Swimming”

Jamison Isaak, well known by most as Teen Daze, just released a video for a track off his upcoming record Interior. The pale gradients and saturated hues in Isaak’s video for “Swimming” are paired seamlessly with the calm yet upbeat melody of the track. With the use of VR motion capture and reactive animation, the video instills the desire to dance, while at the same time relaxing. To see this contradicting brilliance, check out the video below.
droidgamers.com

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage Release Date Announced and New Trailer

After a successful open beta earlier this month, Sega and Colorful Palette have revealed that Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage, the rhythm action game starring everyone’s favorite virtual idol, will launch in the west on December 7th. The game has already been out in Japan for a year or so, but...
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD's New Single "Already Dead" Release Date Announced

Juice WRLD's voice still echoed across 2021. He's one of the highest streaming artists of the year and his voice was heard across plenty of albums, from MigosCulture III and Young Thug's PUNK to Drake's Certified Lover Boy. Fans have still been waiting on the arrival of new music, even though a new record Juice WRLD's unreleased catalog manages to hit the web every other week.
Vibe

Alicia Keys Set To Release Double Album, ‘Keys’

Alicia Keys is returning to the music scene, just a year after the release of her seventh studio album, Alicia.  Her upcoming double album, Keys, will feature two types of songs: “original versions [which are] laidback piano vibes,” produced by herself and “unlocked versions [which are] upbeat, drums, level up vibes,” produced by herself and co-produced by Mike Will Made-It. As seen in her docuseries, NOTED: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories, the New York native speaks on her artistry 20 years since her debut. “I definitely spent a long time holding back and now when I say ‘I know my lane and I wanna...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chief Keef Channels Three 6 Mafia On "Like It's Yo Job"

Three 6 Mafia's imprint on the game is heard from the South, Mid-West, West Coast, and around the whole world. Even the artists who weren't directly influenced by Three 6 took a page or two out of the Memphis group's book. We've heard their tracks get flipped on some of the biggest records from artists like Cardi B and Rae Sremmurd. However, Chief Keef is the latest to tackle a Three 6 track and put his own spin on it.
