US secures vaccines for every child 5-11

Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House is detailing plans for the expected authorization of...

bismarcktribune.com

mayfield-messenger.com

Vaccines for kids 5-11

Local pediatrician says his office will get vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, when its approved. The White House's briefing said "The Administration will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites."
fox10phoenix.com

US details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

WASHINGTON - Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
abc17news.com

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they have submitted data to support their request to the European Medicines Agency. The information includes late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines licensed for use in children younger than 12 in Europe or North America.
Pfizer
Iola Register

Pfizer vaccine available soon for children, 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said today as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
kcpw.org

The plan for expanding vaccine availability to children ages 5-11 in Utah

A week ago, Pfizer asked the federal government to authorize use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5-11 and earlier this week the White House told governors to get ready for that eventuality. Today on “In the Hive,” we hear about what the vaccine rollout to younger children will look like in the beehive state. Plus, who should be getting booster shots in Utah right now?
beckershospitalreview.com

US lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan for kids 5-11: 9 things to know

The White House on Oct. 20 detailed its plan for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, so that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and made equitably available upon FDA authorization and a CDC recommendation. Nine things to know:. The FDA's vaccine advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products...
AFP

US set to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 against Covid from November

The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. President Joe Biden's administration said it had already set aside enough supply and partnered with 25,000 sites nationwide -- including doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies and even schools -- in anticipation that regulators may soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids. "We expect the FDA and CDC decision on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five through 11 in the next couple of weeks," White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters, referring to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We know millions of parents have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group, and should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms."
100.5 The River

COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 to 11 in Two Weeks?

More COVID19 infection help is on the way. The White House announced that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11 could begin in just two weeks. CBS News reports that the CDC is expected to give formal approval to the Pfizer vaccine in the beginning of November and then shots will immediately be shipped to pediatricians, pharmacies and even some schools. The shots for young kids will be a smaller dose than those given to older kids and adults, and will be injected using smaller needles.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA panel approves vaccine for kids 5-11

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WTVO) — Young kids are closer to being eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA panel overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday the shot for children ages 5-11, though they still need to formally authorize the vaccines. CDC officials will meet next week to vote on the shots The dosage is about 30% of […]
WDTN

Will local parents vaccinate their 5 to 11 year olds?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel got together and endorsed Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 through 11 years old. “It’s going to be a huge step towards being able to get a handle on the number of new cases,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer […]
