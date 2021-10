YUMA, Colo. — A firefighter for the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department has died after being involved in a crash while responding to a call Thursday evening. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the 34-year-old, identified by the city of Yuma as Darcy Stallings, was heading south in his own pickup truck on County Road G just before 5:45 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck at high speed.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO