CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘Stuffed with Pride’ honors LGBTQ+ History Month

By Staff Reports
theallstate.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents pose with stuffed teddy bears at “Stuffed with Pride.” RICKY BIRCHFIELD | THE ALL STATE. Students stuffed rainbow teddy bears and unicorns during an LGBTQ+ History Month celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Govs Programming Council, the...

www.theallstate.org

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Pride Orange City affirms LGBTQ community

ORANGE CITY—Nate Nuttbrock of Sioux Falls, SD, tries to attend as many Pride events as he can in the region and was not disappointed with Orange City’s annual Pride festival this year. “It’s interesting to see what Pride means to everyone else because I know what Pride means to me,”...
ORANGE CITY, IA
elginobserver.com

ECC Staff Share Their Stories In Honor of Filipino American History Month

Elgin Community College staff values diversity and seeks to celebrate all cultures. In 2009, U.S. Congress recognized the month of October as Filipino American History Month. To help honor this celebration, ECC staff shared their stories and experiences of being Filipino-American citizens. Gaea Atta Moy is the coordinator of Student...
ELGIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Legacy Wall showcasing LGBTQ+ history featured at Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — October is known as LGBTQ+ history month, and one organization is doing its part to recognize LGBTQ+ historical figures. This travelling exhibit is currently in the Collum-Davis Library at Bradley University and will travel again, leaving the university, on Oct. 23. In the fall of 2019,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Michigan Life

LGBTQ+ community celebrates two anniversaries during history month

Pride at Central Michigan University can be traced back to one anonymous advertisement in Central Michigan Life – a message to let queer students know they weren't alone. The month of October is LGBTQ History Month and CMU will be celebrating two defining anniversaries on behalf of its queer community. The 50th anniversary of the first representative student organization and the 30th anniversary of the Office of LGBTQ+ Services.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender History#Pride Month#Lgbtq#Lgbtq History Month#Gpc
KGO

Looking at LGBTQ+ history in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. -- The 1969 "Stonewall Riots" are seen as the beginning of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Stonewall Inn customers in New York City stood up against police raids sparking activism and awareness. But the push for equality began long before that. "In the 60s, all this in Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
foxnebraska.com

UNK highlights LGBTQ (+) History Month

KEARNEY, NEB. — College campuses today are becoming more diverse with students from just about every part of the world and sexual orientation. I spoke with the Diversity Coordinator Shelby Nethercot and she tells me that the University of Nebraska at Kearney has come far when it comes to diversity and unity.
KEARNEY, NE
Augusta Free Press

EMU to host inaugural LGBTQ+ History Month event on Virginia queer history

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eastern Mennonite University will host “Living Queer History: A Conversation Celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month,” the first time the school is acknowledging and celebrating LGBTQ+ history. The Thursday, Oct. 28, event features author, activist, and public historian Gregory Samantha Rosenthal, PhD, speaking on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami school district designates October LGBTQ History Month — one board member votes no

October will now be LGBTQ History Month in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the School Board decided Wednesday. The month of October was chosen because in October 1979, the first LGBTQ national march in Washington was held to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, where members of the gay community clashed with police for six days over raids on gay bars that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village in lower Manhattan.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
indiana105.com

Indiana Youth Institute Shines Light on LGBTQ+ Youth, LGBTQ History Month

October is LGBTQ History Month, and the Indiana Youth Institute is raising awareness about the crucial role teachers and youth workers play in creating a supportive environment for LGBTQ+ students. “As of just a year ago, Indiana was home to over 43,000 LGBTQ+ youth, ages thirteen to seventeen”, Indiana Youth...
POLITICS
csumb.edu

Counselor, former student shares their CSUMB LGBTQ+ history

CSUMB’s “Strength Through Diversity” awareness campaign aims to build on our ongoing commitment to inclusive excellence. Stories, videos, social media posts, and special events throughout the academic year will celebrate diversity and highlight the many identity groups represented by the students, faculty, staff, and alumni that make up the CSUMB community. October is LGBTQ+ History Month.
SEASIDE, CA
11Alive

11Alive Special: Atlanta celebrates Pride, LGBTQ community

ATLANTA — This 11Alive’s Voices for Equality special is dedicated to metro Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community. While most of the country celebrates Pride month in June, A-Town commemorates its festival in October. Importance of Pride. 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti explains why Pride remains so important to the community and the importance of...
ATLANTA, GA
Online Rocket

RockOUT hosts Candlelit Vigil to honor LGBTQ lives lost

RockOUT kicked off Pride Week with their annual Candlelit Vigil Monday in the SRSGA Pavilion to honor those in the LGBTQ community who have lost their lives to homophobic and transphobic violence. The club officers covered the tables in the pavilion with a variety of Pride flags and gave each...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Sun-Journal

Lewiston-Auburn celebrates LGBTQ+ pride with Halloween-themed march

AUBURN — Some members of the local LGBTQ+ community who have struggled with the cancellation of June’s in-person Pride events found a new outlet to express themselves this month. Pride L/A — Lewiston-Auburn’s LGBTQ+ organization that runs the twin cities’ annual pride march and festival — had to cancel its...
AUBURN, ME
wmfe.org

Pride of Color: Celebrating the intersection of culture and LGBTQ experiences

This weekend, The Orlando Queer & Trans Asian Association will hold a Pride of Color event in Downtown Orlando. OQTAA’s communications director Nika Ramirez said they’ve previously tried to approach predominantly white LGBTQ spaces with concerns about police presence, accessibility, and the intentions behind their events. But, she’s done waiting for them to listen.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Ardmoreite

'A wonderful experience': LGBTQ community to host second Pride Festival in Ardmore

Since 1994, the month of October has been recognized as 2SLGBTQ+ History Month. Now a worldwide event, 2SLGBTQ+ History Month is endorsed by the National Education Association, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, and other national organizations. Locally, the 2SLGBTQ+ community will come together...
ARDMORE, OK
mostmetro.com

3rd Annual Awards To Honor Local LGBTQ Influencers

After kicking off with a huge celebration in 2019, followed up by a virtual production in 2020, the third annual awards will be handed out again virtually by the LGBTQ HER/HIStory Project. The Rubi Awards are presented to people, events, or locations that are important parts of our local LGBTQ history. They are named after the Rubi Girls, a local group that has developed a national reputation for fun events that raise money for important projects. The Rubi’s represent the best values of our community: creativity, self-determination, community engagement, and bridge-building. You can watch the awards on Wednesday, October 20th, at 7 pm via Spectrum Cable channel 5 or MVCC channel 991, or www.datv.org for the Live stream.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy