‘Stuffed with Pride’ honors LGBTQ+ History Month

After kicking off with a huge celebration in 2019, followed up by a virtual production in 2020, the third annual awards will be handed out again virtually by the LGBTQ HER/HIStory Project. The Rubi Awards are presented to people, events, or locations that are important parts of our local LGBTQ history. They are named after the Rubi Girls, a local group that has developed a national reputation for fun events that raise money for important projects. The Rubi’s represent the best values of our community: creativity, self-determination, community engagement, and bridge-building. You can watch the awards on Wednesday, October 20th, at 7 pm via Spectrum Cable channel 5 or MVCC channel 991, or www.datv.org for the Live stream.

DAYTON, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO