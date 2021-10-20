CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kensington Palace shares behind-the-scenes photos of Prince William and Kate, including a romantic pic!

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAja9_0cX6lYF800
ROYAL NEWS Kensington Palace shares behind-the-scenes photos of Prince William and Kate, including a romantic pic! The pictures were taken at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards

Three days after Prince William’s first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards, Kensington Palace treated followers to behind-the-scenes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the ceremony. The black-and-white images were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson for the couple’s Royal Foundation.

Prince George’s parents were pictured in one snapshot exchanging smiles as they walked from behind a curtain, while a second picture showed Prince William waiting backstage.

Chris also captured the Duke and Duchess sharing a rare moment of PDA. In the third, romantic photo, the royal mom of three was snapped lovingly placing her arm around her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX4sF_0cX6lYF800
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards on Oct. 17

“Like a scene from a fairytale 😍,” one social media user commented on the post. Another wrote: “How lovely to see genuine love and affection ❤.”

William and Kate attended the inaugural awards ceremony held at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday. The Duchess, who presented the final award of the evening, stunned for the occasion recycling her lilac Alexander McQueen gown, which she first debuted in 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Kate Middleton Stuns In Gold With Hubby Prince William Alongside Prince Charles & Camilla For London 'No Time To Die' Premiere

The Royals hit the town in their chicest and most stunning looks for the No Time To Die World Premiere in London. The highly anticipated opening of the film had previously been on hold due to Coronavirus concerns. In an act of thanks to all of the hard working front line workers and veterans, the palace confirmed that many health care workers and members of the armed forces were given tickets for their "extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID pandemic."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share intimate pictures from Earthshot Prize

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington Palace#Awards Ceremony#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Foundation#Pda
SheKnows

Prince Charles May Be Giving This London Home to William’s Kids Instead of Harry & Meghan

With all of the changes that are happening in the the royal family, there was bound to be some conversation about property and real estate. As Prince William and Kate Middleton consider moving their family closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles seems to have some plans of his own for his current residence — Clarence House. And it looks like the home that would have initially gone to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being saved for the youngest generation of the royal family. The Prince of Wales is reportedly considering bequeathing Clarence House to his eldest son’s children, according...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The sweet story behind Kate Middleton's stunning yellow sparkler

Fiona Ward Kate Middleton owns a beautiful citrine ring that she has been pictured wearing on rare occasions - it was even once mistaken for a push present from Prince William! Find out its sweet story. The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen wearing anything other than her iconic engagement...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
WORLD
nickiswift.com

How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince William Revealed the Adorable Family Photos He Keeps in His Office

Prince William’s candid, fiery interview with BBC Newscast this week in anticipation of the inaugural Earthshot Prize has given viewers much to think about when it comes to the Prince’s views on climate change, responsibility, and giving back to the planet. Like how he put billionaires on blast for engaging in a space race when their money could be better used saving the planet we already have. Or his recollections of Prince George’s anger toward litterbugs.
WORLD
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth’s wax figure unveiled, but her corgi stole the spotlight

Wax on, wax off! Queen Elizabeth II’s newest wax figure came to life on Thursday as it made its way in a horse and carriage in Blackpool, England. The 95-year-old royal’s statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The figure takes up residence at the tourist attraction where it will be joined by models of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
PETS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy