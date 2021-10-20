The Growing Importance of Spend Management for Today’s Companies

Nascent tech startups may have a reputation for quick gains, but the numbers tell a different story. On Fortune‘s annual ranking of the world’s top growers in revenues, profits, and stock returns, the financial sector took the lead for the second consecutive year. It now makes up one-third of the companies on the list, which include banks, trading shops, and lenders. Tech, on the other hand, clocked in with only 19 winners. Among them, Facebook ​fell to No. 90 (from No. 52 in 2020), although it appeared on the Fastest-Growing Companies list for its seventh consecutive year. Meanwhile, the average age of the companies on the list has crept up again, to 45 from 40 in 2020. This year’s group outperformed the broader stock market, delivering a 33% average return to shareholders over the past three years, compared to 19% for the S&P 500 as a whole. Click below or at right to explore the list, now in its 35th year.

