The Growing Importance of Spend Management for Today’s Companies

By PYMNTS
 7 days ago
Thejo Kote, founder and CEO of Airbase, shares his experiences with how 2021 has transformed spend management. “Companies are waking up to the fact that if they don’t change their approach, they face an increasingly archaic world of slow, manual processes,” he says. Read more of Kote’s insights, along with those...

Related
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
pymnts

Just 30% of SMBs Have Taken Steps to Automate AP Processes

As more businesses make the shift to fully digital transaction processes, new PYMNTS data suggests concerns about the move to real-time payments are making that transfer more difficult, especially for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as the cost of making such upgrades is affordable only to large companies. As a...
TECHNOLOGY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Novae named one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing companies in America

It’s been a big year for Novae, LLC, the first Black-owned FinTech company to offer ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ services for small businesses nationwide. In July, the company was recognized by Black Enterprise and Yahoo Finance, and the company’s CEO, Reco McCambry was named to Marquis Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in Business and Finance over the summer. And earlier this year, Mr. McCambry received a proclamation naming January 19th Mr. Reco McDaniel McCambry Day in his hometown of McDonough, Georgia for his business accomplishments and contributions to the community.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Using Cannabis Cultivation Tech To Grow Lettuce In A Desert: This Canadian Company's Big Bet

What if a Canadian cannabis company figured out how to use cannabis cultivation tech to grow lettuce in a desert?. On a mission to bring self-sufficiency to food deserts around the world, a Canadian agri-tech company, Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (OTCQB:MRRYF), is taking a leap into China, lending its technologies to the lettuce cultivation world through a partnership with Changzhi Yufeng Agricultural Technology Development Co. Ltd. (Yufeng), one of the largest vertical farms in China.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

McDonald’s Aims to Leverage Loyalty to Grow Its Known Customer Base 8X

About four months after the nationwide rollout of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant is seeing a bump in customer frequency where the program is available. Still, as the company’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts on a Wednesday (Oct. 27) call discussing the chain’s third-quarter earnings, the program has a long way to go to reach its initial goals.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Deal Syndication Platform HUBX Raises Additional Funds

HUBX, the deal syndication platform for banks and brokerage firms, now has new backing from ACF Investors’ Delta Fund and Mandalore Partners, in addition to existing investors Barclays and Basinghall Partners, according to a press release on Wednesday (Oct. 27). “Banks are embracing end-to-end execution and better customer experience across...
MARKETS
pymnts

Apollo Fintech Rolls Out Cross-Border Payment Network

Apollo Fintech on Wednesday (Oct. 27) announced its bank wire network, Knox Wire, will debut Jan. 15, 2022, and that registrations are now available for the platform, which can process same-day cross-border payments for almost 20,000 financial institutions around the world. Knox Wire’s network can be used by central banks,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Data Security Prompts Worldpay to Switch to POS Devices From PAX Terminals

The FIS online payments processing unit, Worldpay from FIS, is replacing terminals from PAX Global Technology because of security concerns, Bloomberg reported. In lieu of PAX products, Worldpay said that it has decided to go with point-of-sale (POS) equipment from Verifone and Ingenico, according to the report, which cited unnamed sources.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Nascent tech startups may have a reputation for quick gains, but the numbers tell a different story. On Fortune‘s annual ranking of the world’s top growers in revenues, profits, and stock returns, the financial sector took the lead for the second consecutive year. It now makes up one-third of the companies on the list, which include banks, trading shops, and lenders. Tech, on the other hand, clocked in with only 19 winners. Among them, Facebook ​fell to No. 90 (from No. 52 in 2020), although it appeared on the Fastest-Growing Companies list for its seventh consecutive year. Meanwhile, the average age of the companies on the list has crept up again, to 45 from 40 in 2020. This year’s group outperformed the broader stock market, delivering a 33% average return to shareholders over the past three years, compared to 19% for the S&P 500 as a whole. Click below or at right to explore the list, now in its 35th year.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Experts Say Supply Chain Challenges Spur New Digital Payments Innovations

First the bad news: It will take years for supply chains to return to normal. But the good news: A panel of experts in transportation, logistics and finance told PYMNTS in an interview that this challenge is also an invitation for continued innovation in any technology that can help reduce frictions, expedite global trade or improve cash flow.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Robinhood Funded Accounts Now At 22.4 Million

Third-quarter (Q3) earnings for online investment and trading platform, Robinhood, showed growth performance, amid possible regulatory delays holding back adding more cryptocurrency coins to its soon-to-be-launched crypto wallets. In terms of headline numbers, Robinhood added 660,000 new funded accounts during Q3 2021, bringing its net cumulative funded accounts to 22.4...
MARKETS
pymnts

Proxtera Expands to Reach Digitizing SMBs

B2B marketplace network Proxtera is expanding its reach as more small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are beginning to digitize, including adding to its network in Asia and Africa next year, The Business Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 27). The report says that work will include providing domestic ecosystems and SMBs greater...
BUSINESS
pymnts

73 Million US Consumers Are Already Living in the Connected Economy

Consumers have become accustomed to near-ubiquitous internet access to get goods and services on-demand, as well as run multiple facets of their lives. As a result, customer experiences powered by digital technology are extending well beyond shopping, impacting everything from work and leisure to entertainment and relationships. How Consumers Live...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Why Diversifying Digital Spend is Essential for Surviving Today’s Dynamic Ad Environment

There’s certainly no shortage of platform options in the digital ad space, and it seems as each new one emerges, brands immediately flock, hoping to find new audiences. But while chasing channels might generate an initial uptick, once the newness wears off, you’re back to square one, trying to once again figure out how and where to reach core audiences.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

On 2021’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, finance outpaces tech with one-third of the winners

See which companies made Fortune‘s 2021 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. On Wall Street, growth has long been reserved for some of the edgiest, most quickly expanding, and often tech-based companies. Think of any startups founded in the past 20 years that have come to dominate corporate America and daily life through cloud computing, e-commerce, or social media. Yet Wall Street itself upended convention during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the financial sector—including banks, trading shops, and lenders—grew to account for one-third of the companies included in Fortune’s latest 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list.
MARKETS
pymnts

62% of Firms That Automated Accounts Receivable Report DSO Improvement

Managing accounts receivable (AR) struggles in a remote working environment is not without its challenges, as many companies have learned during the pandemic, but automation has helped companies blunt the impact and keep their cash flow steady. In fact, 62% of firms that deployed AR automation reported that their days...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Billtrust/iController Deal to Eliminate B2B’s ‘Almost Cash’ Problem

In the grand scheme of things, when running a business, the prospect of “almost cash” is reminiscent of “near beer.” It’s something — but not quite the real thing. Managing credit and collections — and the accounts receivable (AR) process at large — is an integral part of operations. Finance teams must grapple with invoices and managing their AR, while determining what’s collectible and what’s got to go to collections.
ECONOMY
pymnts

BlockBank Unveils DeFi Application With AI-Powered Robo Advisor

Mobile banking platform BlockBank, which combines decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, on Tuesday (Oct. 26) announced it will unveil its mobile and web-based app by the end of this year, according to a Bitcoin.com report. BlockBank’s app will bring together traditional finance and DeFi in a secure...
CELL PHONES
