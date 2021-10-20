CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

Boonville Elementary PTA to host 'Trunk or Treat' Thursday, October 28

flackbroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE- In a few short days, the kids will be out trick or treating, an annual tradition looked forward to by many each Halloween. Leading up to All Hallows Eve this year, a local PTA will be celebrating some fall fun with a 'Trunk or Treat' and event organizers are now...

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Desloge Library to Host Trunk or Treat at City Park

Two girls and a boy are playing halloween in the woods, covering their faces with carved pumpkins. (Desloge) The Desloge Public Library will be serving up the Halloween fun for the kiddies next week. Librarian Misty Boyer says one and all are invited to their spooky, good-time event. Boyer says...
DESLOGE, MO
985theriver.com

Terre Haute Parks and Recreation hosts “Trunk or Treat” at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Costumes, candy, and smiles filled Deming park Thursday evening for some Halloween fun. Terre Haute’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted its third annual “Trunk or Treat” with different decorated stations. The director and assistant director said it’s an great way to get out and enjoy the spooky season.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
theweektoday.com

Rochester Memorial hosts trunk-or-treat

ROCHESTER — Halloween came to town a bit early this year, with a trunk-or-treat hosted by the Rochester Memorial School Parent Teacher Organization on Oct. 16. From monsters, to CandyLand, to the Peanuts, there was no small variety of trunks for kids to snag candy from. “We thought it would...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Outback Steakhouse hosts trunk or treat event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Outback Steakhouse, located near the Meadowbrook Mall, hosted its annual trunk or treat event on Tuesday. Organizers stated that the trunk or treat event started last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave them the push to give kids a safe and socially distant environment to dress up and collect some […]
MEADOWBROOK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pta#Trunks#Toys#Boonville Elementary Pta#Javascript
themtnear.com

Nederland Elementary PTA hosts fall food truck event

PTA Fall Food Truck Event The Nederland Elementary PTA hosted a Fall Food Truck Event on October 10. Kids had fun putting on costumes and playing on the playground. Food trucks came from Busey Brews and The Dynamite Shack. Live music was provided by Eric Richard Stone and Tom Hall of The Witness Protection Program.
NEDERLAND, CO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA PARKS AND RECREATION SCHEDULED TO HOST “TRUNK OR TREAT” EVENT

The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host its “Trunk or Treat” event at Centennial Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 29. Organizers say if you are interested in decorating a trunk for the free event, call the parks and recreation department at (660) 826-4930 or register online at sedaliaparks.com. Trunks will be spaced out to ensure safety.
SEDALIA, MO
hometownnewsbrevard.com

'Trunk or Treat' in Suntree October 23

Suntree United Methodist Church event features candy, games, bounce houses and more. SUNTREE ― Little princesses and superheroes, pirates and dinosaurs will be out in force when Suntree United Methodist Church in Suntree hosts its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Young trunk or treaters and their families are invited to dress in costume and visit each decorated vehicle along a designated path on the church grounds at 7400 N. Wickham Road in north Melbourne. Adding to the not-too-spooky fun will be an open-top inflatable bounce house and inflatable slide, spike ball, corn toss and Connect 4 yard games. In addition, two balloon artists will be strolling the grounds, fashioning balloon creations for the children. A variety of specialty food trucks will be on site for families wishing to purchase dinner or additional treats. 1,000 or more attendees are expected to walk through and collect free candy. Prizes will be awarded for Best and Most Creative trunk displays.
MELBOURNE, FL
Citizen Tribune

Lakeway Auto to host Trunk or Treat

Lakeway Auto of Morristown is hosting their 2nd annual Trunk or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Children and their families are encouraged to come dressed in their best disguise or spooky costume. “We hosted this Trunk-or-Treat event last year to provide a fun escape for families...
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
wintersexpress.com

Letters: Winters FFA hosting Trunk or Treat

It’s spooky season and the Winters FFA is back with their annual Trunk or Treat. Come to the Ag site Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. for fun activities and candy. Dress up in your Halloween costumes and get ready for a scary good time. We hope to see you all there! If you are a part of a local business or organization and would like to get involved with the Trunk or Treat, please contact kroberts@wintersjusd.org. Happy Halloween.
WINTERS, CA
kempercountymessenger.com

Scooba hosting Trunk or Treat event

Scooba Mayor Craig Nave Sr. is hop- ing his community is crawling with goblins, superheroes, cartoon characters, and the like on the night before Halloween. The town of Scooba is hosting a “Trunk Or Treat” on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. with cars lining up along Railroad Street in the community’s downtown area.
SCOOBA, MS
elizabethton.com

Unaka High School to host Trunk or Treat

Unaka High School in Stoney Creek will be helping members of the community get into the Halloween spirit by hosting their 6th annual Trunk or Treat next Tuesday. The event will take place in the Unaka High School parking lot, and will be open for anyone who wishes to attend from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Hearth at Castle Gardens Hosts Trunk or Treating for Residents

Residents and employees of the Hearth at Castle Gardens assisted living home in Vestal took part in a Trunk or Treat event, giving out candy to children and parents in the parking lot of the facility. Employees decorated the trunks of their cars to different themes, and handed out candy...
VESTAL, NY
theweektoday.com

OR seniors host Trunk-or-treat

OR seniors dressed up in costumes and handed out candy to children from around the Tri-Town on Oct. 23 at the high school’s second annual Trunk-or-treat event. In addition to providing a festive evening for the local children, the event acted as a fundraiser for the senior class, helping to pay for senior prom in the spring.
SignalsAZ

City of Sedona Hosts Trunk or Treat at Posse Grounds Park

Join the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department for a spooktacular Trunk or Treat event at Posse Grounds Park on Oct. 31, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. where many of Sedona’s businesses and organizations will be hosting decked out vehicle trunks while donning their best costumes and passing out candy. Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk to fill their bags with goodies.
SEDONA, AZ
Daily Herald

The Township of Schaumburg Hosts Free Trunk or Treat October 28 from 3-7pm

Join us for an evening of frightful fun at the Township's drive-through Trunk or Treat on October 28 from 3-7pm at One Illinois, Blvd Hoffman Estates. Participation is easy! Drive-through our parking lot and local vendors will hand out candy to you through your car window. We ask trunk or treaters to wear masks while making their way through the line. Vendors will wear masks and practice social distancing outside during the event as well. The event is for residents only and is FREE! Head to the Facebook event page to get real-time updates on the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2861579020819624.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WIBW

Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kiddos were able to get some treats a week before Halloween at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center. The Keller Williams Trunk or Treat event returned this year to hand out free candy. Organizers say about 500 kids came in their spooky costumes and decorations. Megan Geis...
TOPEKA, KS
bluebonnetnews.com

Hardin HS hosting Trunk or Treat Monday evening

Hardin High School Student Council is hosting its Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Hardin Elementary parking lot. The event originally was slated to be held at the high school but was moved to the elementary to accommodate more people, according to Amanda Key, student council advisor.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy