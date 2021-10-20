CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cast nets

By cranker789 Miami Posts:
 7 days ago

In the market for a new cast net as the weights on my super spreader 7' net are falling apart....

Reef Bite Improved Saturday

Fished a little south of Tavernier Saturday and the weather and fish cooperated. Caught Yellowtail, lost a few mystery fish and got chased from the spot by sharks. Same story at the second drop - sharks were relentless (mostly x-large Lemon Sharks), but we got most of the smaller fish in the boat. Tried my tricks on the sharks, but to no avail. Wish I had my shooter with me........Kept 19 fish and threw back a couple of dozen.
shell mount 10/23 - big red

Did my usual run over to the Shell Mound pier today, got there about noon. Managed to get a dozen big fat mud minnows - no other baitfish showed in the cast net, and only a couple of shrimp and they were super small. Put the mud minnows out tail...
WTS Poling/casting platforms

I’m heading down to Florida in February. If any of you guys are interested in one or both for your Moccasin 210 pm me or call me we can talk price over the phone. I’ll deliver it on my way to Florida as long as it’s not too far from my route. The casting platform has a **** bar as well.
floridasportsman.com

Looking for bullets and powder

I'm looking for some 140 grain sierra gamekings or pro hunter for a 7mm-08...I have 3 boxes for Hornady interlocks 139 grains I will trade for them or buy. Powder I'm looking for is reloader 19 or H4895.
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

How long do you let your stands sit quiet between hunts?

I’m just curious. This year I’m hunting way less and seeing more deer when I do sit, letting areas cool off for up to a couple of weeks between sits. How about when you’ve been busted or harvested a deer (or lost one after a failed track)?. Assume for the...
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Lonesome Lake Bush Flight

I've been talking about the great experiences I had with Duncan Stewart and his Lodge at Nimpo Lake, B.C. Here's the 1st story and it was my 1st ever bush flight. Let me know what you think of it:
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

Going offshore for the first time

We are planning on going offshore for the first time on Sunday. We're in a 20' bay boat. Conditions will determine whether we are 1 mile or 20 miles out. If its too bad we'll stay in the bay and maybe troll or bottom fish the shipping channel in the bay. I have no numbers, so I'm planning on running out as far as I'm comfortable then trolling some live bait while we watch the garmin for bottom to fish. Anybody got any suggestions for where to start? I'm not asking for anyone's private numbers, but are there any specific public numbers that you would suggest as a starting point or should I just go out completely blind and look for bottom that way? We plan on putting the boat in at Fort Desoto or Maximo. We won't be going more than 20 miles and I don't know if conditions will even let me get that far comfortably.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

