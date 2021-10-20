We are planning on going offshore for the first time on Sunday. We're in a 20' bay boat. Conditions will determine whether we are 1 mile or 20 miles out. If its too bad we'll stay in the bay and maybe troll or bottom fish the shipping channel in the bay. I have no numbers, so I'm planning on running out as far as I'm comfortable then trolling some live bait while we watch the garmin for bottom to fish. Anybody got any suggestions for where to start? I'm not asking for anyone's private numbers, but are there any specific public numbers that you would suggest as a starting point or should I just go out completely blind and look for bottom that way? We plan on putting the boat in at Fort Desoto or Maximo. We won't be going more than 20 miles and I don't know if conditions will even let me get that far comfortably.

