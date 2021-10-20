CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

UPDATE: Hazleton police locate missing woman

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, who has since been found.

On Tuesday police were notified that Jessica Turitto, 24, was missing from the Hazleton area. According to Hazleton Police Turitto was located around noon on Wednesday.

