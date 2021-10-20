US secures vaccines for every child 5-11

If you've been waiting for news on a kids' COVID vaccine, you might at least take comfort in the newest information that dropped today: Plenty of doses and appropriate-sized needles are ready for distribution as soon as the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) green light the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they have submitted data to support their request to the European Medicines Agency. The information includes late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines licensed for use in children younger than 12 in Europe or North America.
Local pediatrician says his office will get vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, when its approved. The White House's briefing said "The Administration will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites."
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there have been more than 130,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children over the last week nationwide. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control are expected to authorize vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 within a few weeks.
The White House on Oct. 20 detailed its plan for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, so that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and made equitably available upon FDA authorization and a CDC recommendation. Nine things to know:. The FDA's vaccine advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products...
More COVID19 infection help is on the way. The White House announced that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11 could begin in just two weeks. CBS News reports that the CDC is expected to give formal approval to the Pfizer vaccine in the beginning of November and then shots will immediately be shipped to pediatricians, pharmacies and even some schools. The shots for young kids will be a smaller dose than those given to older kids and adults, and will be injected using smaller needles.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said today as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s administration said it had already set aside enough supply and partnered with 25,000...
Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): American children ages 5 to 11 may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines shot by early next month, said US top coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci. According to New York Times, Food and Drug Administration regulators on Friday (local time) released their evaluation of data from...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted to endorse the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday and parents in the Miami Valley are reacting to the vote. An FDA panel voted unanimously, with one member abstaining, that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children outweighs […]
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel got together and endorsed Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 through 11 years old. “It’s going to be a huge step towards being able to get a handle on the number of new cases,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer […]
Owensboro Health pharmacy directors agree that should the FDA grant an emergency use authorization to administer the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, it would help combat community spread of COVID-19 and decrease pediatric hospitalizations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Biological Products Advisory Committee voted...
