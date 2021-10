The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota woman killed in 1985 during a trip to upstate New York is begging law enforcement to advance the nearly four decade old cold case. Phyllis O’Connell, mother of deceased Kristin O’Connell, wants officials to analyze more than 300 pieces of evidence using touch DNA technology with assistance from a production company, but police have denied their requests to source outside help in the ongoing investigation.

