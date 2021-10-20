CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists design nanoparticles that communicate with cancer cells

nanowerk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A multi-institutional research team has designed nanoparticles that can communicate with and slow the development of cancer cells. The work — detailed in a newly published paper in Advanced Materials ("Self-Complementary Zwitterionic Peptides Direct Nanoparticle Assembly and Enable Enzymatic Selection of Endocytic Pathways") — has uncovered a novel framework...

www.nanowerk.com

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Channel 3000

New drug designed to help lung cancer patients

Dr. Vincent Lam joins News 3 Now to discuss a drug that lessens the side effects of chemotherapy for lung cancer patients. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
Medical News Today

How common is non-small cell lung cancer?

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. There are two main types of lung cancer: small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These types differ in their prevalence, treatment, and outlook. This article outlines the prevalence of...
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find New Hope for Defeating Cancer

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world, although medical researchers find more and more ways to tackle the issue. The disease kills roughly 10 million people worldwide every year, but one of the good news is that at least one-third of the common types of cancer are preventable.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nebulized lipid nanoparticles

Lipid nanoparticles have enabled the systemic delivery of nucleic acids, for example, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. However, many diseases, including conditions caused by respiratory viruses, would greatly benefit from drug delivery directly into the lungs. Now, writing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, Philip J. Santangelo, James E. Dahlman and colleagues developed an in vivo workflow for the design and optimization of lipid nanoparticles to efficiently deliver mRNA to the lungs via nebulization.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify Tox2 as a key regulator of TFH immune cells

Vaccines have been a mainstay in modern medicine since the late 18th Century, but there is evidence that societies have been using them for more than a thousand years. Throughout this time, all vaccines have operated by activating various immune cells against an infection. A new study in Science Advances led by ASHBi Professor Hideki Ueno reports how the transcription factor Tox2 controls the activation of one of these cells, TFH cells.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

First artificial scaffolds for studying plant cell growth

(Nanowerk News) As a baby seedling emerges from the depths of the soil, it faces a challenge: gravity’s downward push. To succeed, the plant must sense the force, then push upward with an even greater force. Visible growth is proof that the seedling has won against the force of gravity.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Molecular atlas of small cell lung cancer reveals unusual cell type that could explain why it's so aggressive

Imagine you're about to go on a cross-country trip, stopping at spots along the way to admire local attractions. You'd probably want to have road atlas handy, containing maps at different scales, covering both the major highways and the roads of smaller cities and towns—or at least a GPS that can access a digital atlas with this information.
CANCER
Nature.com

Graphene coated magnetic nanoparticles facilitate the release of biofuels and oleochemicals from yeast cell factories

Engineering of microbial cells to produce high value chemicals is rapidly advancing. Yeast, bacteria and microalgae are being used to produce high value chemicals by utilizing widely available carbon sources. However, current extraction processes of many high value products from these cells are time- and labor-consuming and require toxic chemicals. This makes the extraction processes detrimental to the environment and not economically feasible. Hence, there is a demand for the development of simple, effective, and environmentally friendly method for the extraction of high value chemicals from these cell factories. Herein, we hypothesized that atomically thin edges of graphene having ability to interact with hydrophobic materials, could be used to extract high value lipids from cell factories. To achieve this, array of axially oriented graphene was deposited on iron nanoparticles. These coated nanoparticles were used to facilitate the release of intracellular lipids from Yarrowia lipolytica cells. Our treatment process can be integrated with the growth procedure and achieved the release of 50% of total cellular lipids from Y. lipolytica cells. Based on this result, we propose that nanoparticles coated with axially oriented graphene could pave efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective way to release intracellular lipids from yeast cell factories.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Scientists design antibodies that destroy old cells; claim to slow down ageing

(Nanowerk News) No one knows why some people age worse than others and develop diseases – such as Alzheimer's, fibrosis, type 2 diabetes or some types of cancer – associated with this ageing process. One explanation for this could be the degree of efficiency of each organism's response to the damage sustained by its cells during its life, which eventually causes them to age. In relation to this, researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the University of Leicester (United Kingdom) have developed a new method to remove old cells from tissues, thus slowing down the ageing process.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Found a Way To “See” Single Cells Using Sound

If you are a researcher who wants to see how just a few cells in an organism are behaving, it is no simple task. The human body contains approximately 37 trillion cells; the fruit fly flitting around the overripe bananas on your counter might have 50,000 cells. Even Caenorhabditis elegans, a tiny worm commonly used in biological research, can have as many as 3,000 cells. So, how do you monitor a couple of microscopic specks amid all of that?
CANCER
Phys.org

Powerful new technique allows scientists to study how proteins change shape inside cells

Understanding how proteins bend, twist, and shape-shift as they go about their work in cells is enormously important for understanding normal biology and diseases. But a deep understanding of protein dynamics has generally been elusive due to the lack of good imaging methods of proteins at work. Now, for the first time, scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have invented a method that could enable this field to take a great leap forward.
SCIENCE
gsu.edu

Georgia State Scientists Develop New Sensor to Capture Calcium Activity in Cells

Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development. ATLANTA—A team of researchers at Georgia State University has developed a novel approach for detecting the activity of calcium within cells. The study, led by Regents’ Professor of Chemistry Jenny Yang, demonstrates the effectiveness of a red biosensor that can directly monitor calcium at specific locations within a cell, a discovery that could aid in better understanding of the molecular basis of human diseases.
GEORGIA STATE

