Scientists observe enhanced bulk photovoltaic effect in 2D ferroelectric material

The intertwined ferroelectricity and band topology will enable the non-volatile control of the topological states, which is of importance for nanoelectrics with low energy costing and high response speed. Nonetheless, the principle to design such system is unclear and the feasible approach to achieve the coexistence of two parameter orders is absent. Here, we propose a general paradigm to design 2D ferroelectric topological insulators by sliding topological multilayers on the basis of first-principles calculations. Taking trilayer Bi2Te3 as a model system, we show that in the van der Waals multilayer based 2D topological insulators, the in-plane and out-of-plane ferroelectricity can be induced through a specific interlayer sliding, to enable the coexistence of ferroelectric and topological orders. The strong coupling of the order parameters renders the topological states sensitive to polarization flip, realizing non-volatile ferroelectric control of topological properties. The revealed design-guideline and ferroelectric-topological coupling not only are useful for the fundamental research of the coupled ferroelectric and topological physics in 2D lattices, but also enable innovative applications in nanodevices.
