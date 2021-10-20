CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scientists observe enhanced bulk photovoltaic effect in 2D ferroelectric material

nanowerk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) is widely used in generating electricity. As a process of energy transference from photons to electrons and of voltage formation within ferroelectric material, BPVE acts like a dam, raising up "water" (voltage) to generate "power" (electric currents). Researchers have realized high photovoltage beyond theoretical Shockley-Queisser...

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photovoltaic Effect#Science And Technology#Photovoltaics#Nature Communications#Bpve#Ustc
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Physics World

Fusion industry predicts electricity generation by the 2030s

Most private fusion companies expect fusion power to be supplying electricity to the grid in the 2030s. That is according to the first-ever report on the state of the fusion industry, which has been published today by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The report – The Global Fusion Industry in 2021 – also finds that private fusion endeavours have received over $1.8bn of funding since the 1990s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Room-temperature ferroelectric switching

Ferroelectric switching of spin-to-charge conversion can be achieved at room temperature in germanium telluride - a Rashba ferroelectric semiconductor - deposited on a silicon substrate. Today, electronic devices are largely based on silicon and rely on the charge of electrons. But silicon semiconductor technology is approaching its physical limits and...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

A new twist on 2D materials may lead to improved electronic, optical devices

Newswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new generation of electronics and optoelectronics may soon be possible by controlling twist angles in a particular type of bilayer 2D material used in these devices, strengthening the intrinsic electric charge that exists between the two layers, according to researchers from Penn State, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Rutgers University.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Intertwined ferroelectricity and topological state in two-dimensional multilayer

The intertwined ferroelectricity and band topology will enable the non-volatile control of the topological states, which is of importance for nanoelectrics with low energy costing and high response speed. Nonetheless, the principle to design such system is unclear and the feasible approach to achieve the coexistence of two parameter orders is absent. Here, we propose a general paradigm to design 2D ferroelectric topological insulators by sliding topological multilayers on the basis of first-principles calculations. Taking trilayer Bi2Te3 as a model system, we show that in the van der Waals multilayer based 2D topological insulators, the in-plane and out-of-plane ferroelectricity can be induced through a specific interlayer sliding, to enable the coexistence of ferroelectric and topological orders. The strong coupling of the order parameters renders the topological states sensitive to polarization flip, realizing non-volatile ferroelectric control of topological properties. The revealed design-guideline and ferroelectric-topological coupling not only are useful for the fundamental research of the coupled ferroelectric and topological physics in 2D lattices, but also enable innovative applications in nanodevices.
CHEMISTRY
indianapublicmedia.org

Scientists observe incredible aurora display known as a "space hurricane"

It’s a bird; it’s a plane; it’s—a space hurricane? That’s what a team of scientists are calling an auroral phenomenon they observed in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. The scientists found the phenomenon while looking through satellite data from 2014 and then making a 3D model of what the data showed. According to their research, one night, far above the north magnetic pole, there was an aurora packed into a vortex shape with a 1000-kilometer-wide diameter. It had multiple arms, spun counterclockwise around a calm center, and lasted about 8 hours. Though it looked and acted like a hurricane, this so-called space hurricane wasn’t the same as the hurricanes we see in oceans on Earth’s surface. So, what exactly was this thing?
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Researchers discover new way to generate light through use of pre-existing defects in semiconductor materials

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Low Energy Electronic Systems (LEES) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, together with collaborators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have discovered a new method of generating long-wavelength (red, orange, and yellow) light through the use of intrinsic defects in semiconducting materials, with potential applications as direct light emitters in commercial light sources and displays. This technology would be an improvement on current methods, which use phosphors, for instance, to convert one colour of light to another.
SCIENCE
tctmagazine.com

X-MAT earns $1.2m DOE contract to test coal-enhanced 3D printing materials

X-MAT, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, has been awarded a $1.2 million contract from the Department of Energy (DOE) to research and test coal-enhanced 3D printing materials. The contract was awarded to X-MAT as the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management announced four projects that would focus...
INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Resistance is not futile: Predicting how changes in production, materials impact EV battery life

(Nanowerk News) As demand for electric vehicle batteries continues to grow, researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a method for predicting how changes to manufacturing processes and materials will impact battery life. U-M engineers have identified internal resistance, measured immediately after cells are made, as a key indicator...
MANUFACTURING
Nature.com

Direct observation of polarization-induced two-dimensional electron/hole gases at ferroelectric-insulator interface

Two-dimensional electron gas or hole gas (2DEG or 2DHG) and their functionalities at artificial heterostructure interfaces have attracted extensive attention in recent years. Many theoretical calculations and recent experimental studies have shown the formation of alternating 2DEG and 2DHG at ferroelectric/insulator interfaces, such as BiFeO3/TbScO3, depending on the different polarization states. However, a direct observation based on the local charge distribution at the BiFeO3/TbScO3 interface has yet to be explored. Herein we demonstrate the direct observation of 2DHG and 2DEG at BiFeO3/TbScO3 interface using four-dimensional scanning transmission electron microscopy and Bader charge analysis. The results show that the measured charge state of each Fe/O columns at the interface undergoes a significant increase/reduction for the polarization state pointing away/toward the interface, indicating the existence of 2DHG/2DEG. This method opens up a path of directly observing charge at atomic scale and provides new insights into the design of future electronic nanodevices.
PHYSICS
bnl.gov

Zhongwei Dai: Exploring the Strange Quantum World of 2D Materials

The Center for Functional Nanomaterials researcher uses electrons and light to probe the properties of atomically thin materials to identify promising candidates for quantum information science applications. In 2010, University of Manchester researchers won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their 2004 discovery of graphene—a form of carbon only one...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Enhancement of extreme events through the Allee effect and its mitigation through noise in a three species system

We consider the dynamics of a three-species system incorporating the Allee Effect, focussing on its influence on the emergence of extreme events in the system. First we find that under Allee effect the regular periodic dynamics changes to chaotic. Further, we find that the system exhibits unbounded growth in the vegetation population after a critical value of the Allee parameter. The most significant finding is the observation of a critical Allee parameter beyond which the probability of obtaining extreme events becomes non-zero for all three population densities. Though the emergence of extreme events in the predator population is not affected much by the Allee effect, the prey population shows a sharp increase in the probability of obtaining extreme events after a threshold value of the Allee parameter, and the vegetation population also yields extreme events for sufficiently strong Allee effect. Lastly we consider the influence of additive noise on extreme events. First, we find that noise tames the unbounded vegetation growth induced by Allee effect. More interestingly, we demonstrate that stochasticity drastically diminishes the probability of extreme events in all three populations. In fact for sufficiently high noise, we do not observe any more extreme events in the system. This suggests that noise can mitigate extreme events, and has potentially important bearing on the observability of extreme events in naturally occurring systems.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Researchers discover ferromagnetism induced by defects in correlated 2D materials

(Nanowerk News) A weak ferromagnetic (FM) ground state at low temperature in few-layered van der Waals (vdW) magnetic Ni1-xCoxPS3 nanosheets containing sulfur vacancies (Sv) was discovered by a research team led by Prof. HE Jun from National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. JIN Song from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy