A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $103,000 Salary

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at a slew of different restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. Due to the continuing pandemic, the format has been adapted a bit: This fall, restaurants have the flexibility to offer $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, and can offer takeout, delivery, and/or onsite dining. Over 200 restaurants are participating, so it can be daunting to figure out where you want to eat first. We've rounded up this list of restaurants worth trying so you can make the most of this event—everywhere from Karachi Cowboys and Korochka Tavern to Taku and Communion. We've also noted which ones have been designated as Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, Black-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and/or family-owned, according to the official Seattle Restaurant Week guide. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO