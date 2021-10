The next step toward the state finals in Terre Haute Oct. 30 is Saturday for local cross country runners as they take to the trails for the IHSAA regionals. Blue River Valley, Shenandoah, and Union (Modoc) have runners participating in the Delta regional that takes the northern route in the tournament, while New Castle and Hagerstown runners will travel to the Rushville regional, which takes the southern path.

13 DAYS AGO