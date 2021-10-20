CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Unmasking the magic of superconductivity in twisted graphene

nanowerk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The discovery in 2018 of superconductivity in two single-atom-thick layers of graphene stacked at a precise angle of 1.1 degrees (called ‘magic’-angle twisted bilayer graphene) came as a big surprise to the scientific community. Since the discovery, physicists have asked whether magic graphene’s superconductivity can be understood using existing...

www.nanowerk.com

scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
nanowerk.com

Edgy light on graphene may bring new one-way information routers

(Nanowerk News) Graphene has been the focus of intense research in both academic and industrial settings due to its unique electrical conduction properties. As the thinnest material known to man, graphene is essentially two-dimensional and has distinct electronic and photonic properties from conventional 3D materials. Researchers at Purdue University (Todd...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers observe translation symmetry breaking in twisted bilayer graphene

Magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene is a material made of two sheets of graphene placed on top of each other, with one sheet twisted at precisely 1.05 degrees with respect to the other. This material has been found to be a very promising platform for studying different phases of matter, as it combines metallic, superconducting, magnetic and insulating phases in a single crystal.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Ground-breaking method enables vast applications for graphene

(Nanowerk News) Super strong and only one atom thick, graphene holds promise as a nanomaterial for everything from microelectronics to clean energy storage. But lack of one property has limited its use. Now, researchers at Princeton University and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have overcome that problem using low-temperature plasma, creating a novel technique that opens the door to a vast array of industrial and scientific applications for the promising nanomaterial.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

First artificial scaffolds for studying plant cell growth

(Nanowerk News) As a baby seedling emerges from the depths of the soil, it faces a challenge: gravity’s downward push. To succeed, the plant must sense the force, then push upward with an even greater force. Visible growth is proof that the seedling has won against the force of gravity.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Superconducting imprint of magnetic textures in ferromagnets with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy

Research on proximity effects in superconductor/ferromagnetic hybrids has most often focused on how superconducting properties are affected-and can be controlled-by the effects of the ferromagnet's exchange or magnetic fringe fields. The opposite, namely the possibility to craft, tailor and stabilize the magnetic texture in a ferromagnet by exploiting superconducting effects, has been more seldom explored. Here we show that the magnetic flux trapped in high-temperature superconducting YBa2Cu3O7-Î´ microstructures can be used to modify the magnetic reversal of a hard ferromagnet-a cobalt/platinum multilayer with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy-and to imprint unusual magnetic domain distributions in a controlled manner via the magnetic field history. The domain distributions imprinted in the superconducting state remain stable, in absence of an external magnetic field, even after increasing the temperature well above the superconducting critical temperature, at variance to what has been observed for soft ferromagnets with in-plane magnetic anisotropy. This opens the possibility of having non-trivial magnetic configuration textures at room temperature after being tailored below the superconducting transition temperature. The observed effects are well explained by micromagnetic simulations that demonstrate the role played by the magnetic field from the superconductor on the nucleation, propagation, and stabilization of magnetic domains.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High carrier mobility in graphene doped using a monolayer of tungsten oxyselenide

Doped graphene could be of use in next-generation electronic and photonic devices. However, chemical doping cannot be precisely controlled in the material and leads to external disorder that diminishes carrier mobility and conductivity. Here we show that graphene can be efficiently doped using a monolayer of tungsten oxyselenide (TOS) that is created by oxidizing a monolayer of tungsten diselenide. When the TOS monolayer is in direct contact with graphene, a room-temperature mobility of 2,000"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 at a hole density of 3"‰Ã—"‰1013"‰cmâˆ’2 is achieved. Hole density and mobility can also be controlled by inserting tungsten diselenide interlayers between TOS and graphene, where increasing the layers reduces the disorder. With four layers, a mobility value of around 24,000"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 is observed, approaching the limit set by acoustic phonon scattering, resulting in a sheet resistance below 50"‰Î©"‰sqâˆ’1. To illustrate the potential of our approach, we show that TOS-doped graphene can be used as a transparent conductor in a near-infrared (1,550"‰nm) silicon nitride photonic waveguide and ring resonator.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Efficient water desalination with graphene nanopores obtained using artificial intelligence

(Nanowerk News) Providing fresh drinking water for our society is a challenge that has persisted through multiple efforts. Though water covers 71% of earth’s surface, more than 2.5 billion people in the world lack access to fresh water at least once a month. For Amir Barati Farimani and his team, combatting this problem meant refining the desalination process, the removal of salt or ions that are not favorable to the human body.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Paragraf launches graphene sensors

Paragraf, the Cambridge graphene component specialist, has announced the availability of a new sensor range capable, it claims, xof unmatched sensitivity and linearity when placed in low temperature environments and in strong magnetic fields. Tested at the High Field Magnetic Laboratory (HFML) at Radboud University Nijmegen, the GHS-C sensors support...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

All-inkjet-printed stretchy, bendy, flexible perovskite LEDs

(Nanowerk News) Sure, you could attach two screens with a hinge and call a cell phone “foldable,” but what if you could roll it up and put it in your wallet? Or stretch it around your wrist to wear it as a watch?. The next step in digital displays being...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Researchers discover new way to generate light through use of pre-existing defects in semiconductor materials

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Low Energy Electronic Systems (LEES) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, together with collaborators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have discovered a new method of generating long-wavelength (red, orange, and yellow) light through the use of intrinsic defects in semiconducting materials, with potential applications as direct light emitters in commercial light sources and displays. This technology would be an improvement on current methods, which use phosphors, for instance, to convert one colour of light to another.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New tricks for finding better superconductive materials

Even after more than 30 years of research, high-temperature superconductivity is still one of the great unsolved mysteries of materials physics. The exact mechanism that causes certain materials to still conduct electric current without any resistance even at relatively high temperatures is still not fully understood. Two years ago, a...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Researchers discover ferromagnetism induced by defects in correlated 2D materials

(Nanowerk News) A weak ferromagnetic (FM) ground state at low temperature in few-layered van der Waals (vdW) magnetic Ni1-xCoxPS3 nanosheets containing sulfur vacancies (Sv) was discovered by a research team led by Prof. HE Jun from National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. JIN Song from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Astrophysicists reveal largest-ever suite of universe simulations

(Nanowerk News) Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite, dubbed AbacusSummit, will be instrumental for extracting secrets of the universe from upcoming surveys of the cosmos, its creators predict. They present AbacusSummit in several papers published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society ("AbacusSummit: a massive set of high-accuracy, high-resolution N-body simulations").
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Scientists discover phenomenon of ultra-long spin relaxation in 2D van der Waals magnetic materials

(Nanowerk News) Groups of scientists found in 2017 that long-range magnetic order can stably existence at atomic layer thickness in two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) materials. This significant discovery provides ideal materials platform for the realization of two-dimensional vdW spintronic devices. In order to construct new high-speed spintronics devices, it is necessary to study the ultrafast spin dynamics of vdW magnetic system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Molecular dynamics simulations of ion beam irradiation on graphene/MoS heterostructure

The interaction between ion irradiation and two-dimensional (2D) heterostructures is important for the performance modulation and application realization, while few studies have been reported. This paper investigates the influence of Ar ion irradiation on graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. The generation of defects is studied at first by considering the influence factors (i.e., irradiation energy, dose, stacking order, and substrate). Then uniaxial tensile test simulations are conducted to uncover the evolution of the mechanical performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure after being irradiated by ions. At last, the control rule of interlayer distance in graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by ion irradiation is illustrated for the actual applications. This study could provide important guidance for future application in tuning the performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure-based devices by ion beam irradiation.
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Quantum advantage takes a giant leap in optical and superconducting systems

Two different quantum computers, one using light and the other superconducting circuits, have done calculations well beyond the capability of conventional computers – according to physicists in China. The breakthroughs provide further encouragement that quantum computers could soon be solving practical problems that are impossible to implement on conventional, or “classical”, computers.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Graphene-based, reusable nanofilters for wastewater

(Nanowerk News) RUDN University chemist, together with colleagues from Korea and India, has created a reusable nano filter that can absorb harmful compounds from wastewater. Moreover, it works simultaneously for organic and inorganic pollutants. The results are published in Chemosphere ("Synthesis of EDTA-functionalized graphene oxide-chitosan nanocomposite for simultaneous removal of...
CHEMISTRY

