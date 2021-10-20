CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre Was Served with Divorce Docs at a Cemetery

By Autumn Hawkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce just keeps getting messier. TMZ reports that on Monday a process server for Young attempted to serve Dr. Dre with legal documents at the cemetery where he was burying his grandmother. However, there is miscommunication as to where Dre was confronted by the...

Comments / 0

Vulture

Dr. Dre’s Messy Divorce Followed Him to His Grandma’s Grave

Messy. There’s no other way to describe Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce. On Monday, TMZ reported that Young’s process server tried to give Dre legal documents while he was standing at his grandmother’s burial site during her funeral. Sources connected to the former couple are giving conflicting reports, but all reports involve a cemetery. Those close to Young say that Dre was served in the parking lot of the cemetery, while Dre sources said it happened right as he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. The papers were regarding payment of attorney fees for Young. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, believes he has paid the full amount of $325,433. However, the judge’s final order was $1,550,000, which means Dre still owes the difference. The acrimonious split between the high-profile couple has been dragging on since the divorce was announced in June 2020 and is marked by abuse allegations and financial disputes. Young and Dre were married for 24 years.
