New Toyota battery plant fits long-term American electric car strategy

PRINCETON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — As one of the top auto manufacturing states in the U.S., Indiana appears to be well-positioned to embrace the growing electric vehicle sector, according to Paul Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network. He says the state’s manufacturing reputation and workforce could signal automakers like Toyota the state is ready for an EV battery manufacturing plant. This week, Toyota announced it will invest approximately $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the U.S. through 2030.
Comments / 0