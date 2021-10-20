New Toyota battery plant fits long-term American electric car strategy

If you are the chief scientist for an automaker run by someone who pooh-poohs electric cars, you parrot the party line promulgated by the boss or you go work somewhere else. At the Reuters Events Automotive Summit last week, Gill Pratt, chief scientist for Toyota Motor Group, acknowledged that battery electric cars will play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector, but cautioned that the world should adopt an “all of the above” strategy that includes good old fashioned self-charging hybrids and fuel cell powered vehicles.

