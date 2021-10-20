CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Toyota battery plant fits long-term American electric car strategy

omahanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan: Toyota has announced that it will invest $13.6 billion in manufacturing electric automobile batteries in the United States by 2025. "This investment will help usher in more...

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

GM, Ford see semiconductor shortage lasting into 2022

General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022. But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Automobile#American
WAAY-TV

Sweet home Alabama? Toyota looking for new EV battery plant location

Behind closed doors, top secret, clandestine: this is how Alabama's economic developers operate. The confidential dealings may or may not be happening right now with one major player in the electric powered automotive game up for grabs. And it could be a game changer if Alabama wins out. Toyota recently...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Tokyo, JP
KRON4 News

Hertz to buy 100,000 Teslas, CEO says

Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.
BUSINESS
Paducah Sun

Kentucky one of five states vying for Toyota battery plant

While Kentucky was chosen late last month as the site for two plants to build batteries for Ford electric vehicles, the state is also reported to be one of five in the running for a new plant site that would make batteries for Toyota electric cars and trucks. Ford and...
KENTUCKY STATE
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

“Not Everyone Should Drive A Battery Electric Car,” Claims Toyota Chief Scientist

If you are the chief scientist for an automaker run by someone who pooh-poohs electric cars, you parrot the party line promulgated by the boss or you go work somewhere else. At the Reuters Events Automotive Summit last week, Gill Pratt, chief scientist for Toyota Motor Group, acknowledged that battery electric cars will play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector, but cautioned that the world should adopt an “all of the above” strategy that includes good old fashioned self-charging hybrids and fuel cell powered vehicles.
CARS
WISH-TV

Is Indiana ready to compete for an electric vehicle battery plant?

PRINCETON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — As one of the top auto manufacturing states in the U.S., Indiana appears to be well-positioned to embrace the growing electric vehicle sector, according to Paul Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network. He says the state’s manufacturing reputation and workforce could signal automakers like Toyota the state is ready for an EV battery manufacturing plant. This week, Toyota announced it will invest approximately $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the U.S. through 2030.
INDIANA STATE
bizjournals

Toyota plans $1.29B battery plant in US; Texas a likely contender

Toyota plans to create a $1.29 billion battery plant in the United States. The company didn't announce a location for the plant, which is expected to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles, but reports indicate Texas could be a contender for the project.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750

DETROIT — (AP) — Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles.
BUSINESS
Detroit Free Press

Toyota to build $1.3 billion U.S. battery plant for electric vehicles, hybrids

Toyota plans to build a new billion-dollar battery plant in the U.S. as the Japanese automaker ramps up development and production of the key components needed for hybrid and electric vehicles. The move is the latest in a series of similar announcements by rival automakers that also plan to build...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy