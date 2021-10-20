The exploration of pluripotency space: Charting cell state transitions in peri-implantation development

Requiring a discerning eye, mathematical precision, and keen sense of aesthetics, map making is a unique application of both art and science. Though the scale may differ, neuroscientists who study vision are like cartographers of the brain, investigating and mapping how our brain represents and makes sense of what we see in the world. The visual cortex, a specialized region responsible for visual processing, contains intricate neural circuits that evaluate information arriving from our eyes and preferentially respond to distinguishing visual features such as color, edges, motion, and location in visual space. Despite the sheer complexity of this information, our brains do a remarkable job of efficiently organizing neurons together, helping us to better understand our visual landscapes.
