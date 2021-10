The Mascenic volleyball team is red hot right now, sitting in second place in Division III with a 10-game win streak following a pair of wins last week. The Vikings dismantled Moultonborough 3-0 Wednesday night in front of a packed house, as Kenzie Cormier had 24 assists, three kills and three aces; Annika Martel had six kills and four aces; Lyla Buxton had eight kills with zero hitting errors, four blocks and an ace; Hannah Zina had four kills and an ace; Delaney Traffie had seven kills and Lindsey Coponen had three aces.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO