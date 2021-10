This week, we will celebrate World Esports Day. Esports is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and employs a large number of techies in the fields of AI and machine learning, mixed reality, blockchain, data analytics, IoT, graphic designing and so on. As part of the World Esports Day celebration, the HOST Esports Studio is the first of its kind to launch in the heart of MediaCity to offer a dedicated training space for local esports teams and boot camps, focused on fostering future gaming talent and supporting the development of the esports and XR immersive community in the North of England.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO