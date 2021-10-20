CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scouting for Food’ drive runs though October

By Erik Thorstenson
dakotanewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual ‘Scouting for...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Jamestown Sun

Knights of Columbus holding food drive in Jamestown

The Knights of Columbus 1883 in Jamestown will hold a two-day food drive to benefit local food pantries, said Jeff Plemel, organizer of the drive. The food drive will be on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, in the parking lot of St. James Basilica. The drive will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 23.
JAMESTOWN, ND
coronadonewsca.com

Girl Scouts Hold Coronado Halloween Costume Drive

Girl Scout Troop 6561 is collecting old and gently used Halloween costumes. Take this opportunity to clean out your closets and make a child’s Halloween special!. The costumes will be donated to the Monarch School for underprivileged children in San Diego. We encourage you or your child to bring in costumes and drop them off in the bin in your school’s office. Currently bins are located at the Silver Strand Elementary School, 1350 Leyte Road, Coronado Middle School, 550 F Avenue, and Christ Church Day School, 1114 Ninth Street. Other locations will be coming soon.
CORONADO, CA
dakotanewsnow.com

Man killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 48-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the north part of town. Emergency crews were called to the area of 54th Street North and Cliff Avenue for a single-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlake.org

Food Drive for Upper Des Moines

Following a successful Storm Lake Proud Fall Clean Up, the food drive for Upper Des Moines will continue through October 29, 2021. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at the Storm Lake Library, Storm Lake Police Station, or Storm Lake City Hall. We encourage everyone...
STORM LAKE, IA
#Scouting For Food#S D Lrb
News Channel Nebraska

Food Distribution for October in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY-The Food Bank of Lincoln will be coming to Nebraska City on separate weeks this month. The Food Distribution will be held Friday, October 15 from 12-1pm. The Produce Distribution will be held Thursday, October 21 from 2-3pm. Both distributions will be held at the Bethel Church at 2400...
Wicked Local

Topsfield Boy Scouts to host fall bottle and can drive

Residents should place their returnable bottles and cans at curbside before 9:30 a.m. Drivers will hit the streets promptly at 9:30 a.m. to pick up refundable/redeemable bottle and can donations. For information or questions about scheduling a pickup, visit http://troop81topsfield.com or contact info@troop81topsfield.com.
ADVOCACY
dakotanewsnow.com

3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 3M says an employee walkout and protest planned Monday over the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate hasn’t impacted its plants in South Dakota. Employees at 3M plants were reportedly set to protest nationwide on Monday over the mandate. According to the federal mandate put...
PROTESTS
thecorryjournal.com

Food drive bags to be distributed Saturday

Bags and flyers will be appearing outside residences in the city of Corry on Saturday in preparation for next week's food collection. David Corry Chrysler is in the midst of holding its third annual citywide food drive to benefit the Corry Area Food Pantry. Volunteers will be dropping off bags...
CORRY, PA
Society
WTVM

Local community center hosting food and clothes drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays begin to roll in, local community organizations are reaching out to the public for donations and help to make every child’s holiday a special one. First Choice Motivational Center, located on Buena Vista Rd., is hosting a food and clothes giveaway this Saturday.
COLUMBUS, GA
vanceairscoop.com

Loaves & Fishes to celebrate 9th birthday with drive-through food drive

ENID, Okla. — Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma will celebrate its ninth birthday Friday with a drive-through food drive. Community members can bring donations of shelf-stable food items to Loaves & Fishes, 701 E. Maine, from 3-6 p.m. Friday for its Birthday Party Food Drive. Last year, Loaves &...
CHARITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW holding food drive Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is holding a Mobile Food Pantry Drive on Thursday. The location is Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The event will start at 10 a.m., food will be distributed at 620 Parkrose Rd. The food pantry is being held in partnership with the Mid-South...
MEMPHIS, TN
The News Guard

Halloween: Witches of Depoe Bay Food Drive

The Witches of Depoe Bay are flying in for the 12th annual food drive to support the Bayside Chapel Food Pantry in Depoe Bay. This year’s event is being held in loving memory of our dear friends of Depoe Bay who are no longer with us. The food drive is...
DEPOE BAY, OR
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Doorstep canned food drive is Oct. 24

INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” will be held on Sunday, October 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Independence Area Youth Ministries. Area residents will receive a half-page notice about the event (with instructions) printed on orange paper in...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
county10.com

#Activate10: Haunted house food drive happening October 29-31

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”. (Lander, WY) – The South Pass Chapter 1867 of...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Midland Daily News

Food drive to be held in Arcadia Wednesday

ARCADIA — Trinity Lutheran Church in Arcadia is holding a food drive on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will help stock the Little Free Pantry for the winter months. The Little Free Pantry is located outside of the church and supplies food to those in need in...
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
wgel.com

Food Drive At Friday’s Football Game

The Greenville Comets’ football team is playing at Vandalia Friday night and Comet fans can help with a special program. Peoples State Bank is sponsoring Nourishing Greatness Night. Nourishing Greatness is a weekend backpack program for athletes who need a little help on weekends. Fans are asked to bring a...
GREENVILLE, IL

