‘Scouting for Food’ drive runs though October

Girl Scout Troop 6561 is collecting old and gently used Halloween costumes. Take this opportunity to clean out your closets and make a child’s Halloween special!. The costumes will be donated to the Monarch School for underprivileged children in San Diego. We encourage you or your child to bring in costumes and drop them off in the bin in your school’s office. Currently bins are located at the Silver Strand Elementary School, 1350 Leyte Road, Coronado Middle School, 550 F Avenue, and Christ Church Day School, 1114 Ninth Street. Other locations will be coming soon.

CORONADO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO