Micron Plans $150 Bn Push On Domestic Chip Manufacturing, Research

By AFP News
International Business Times
 8 days ago

US semiconductor company Micron announced plans Wednesday to invest $150 billion over the next decade on manufacturing and research, including potential production capacity in its home country. The announcement comes as a global chip shortage is challenging American firms. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor...

wirx.com

Upton Calls For More Domestic Production Of Semiconductor Chips

Congressman Fred Upton is urging House leadership to take up a bill that would encourage the production of more semiconductor chips in the United States. He tells WSJM News the auto industry is struggling with a shortage of chips. “The auto industry probably made a mistake a couple of years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Micron Announces $150 Billion Investment in Global Manufacturing, R&D

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Semiconductor manufacturer Micron plans to invest more than $150 billion...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Apple joins new sustainable chip manufacturing effort

Apple today announced that it has joined Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS), a new research program launched by Belgium-based R&D organization Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec), to reduce the environmental impact of “choices made at chip technology’s definition phase.” According to a press release, SSTS will use models and greenhouse gas footprint analyses to help the integrated circuit-making (IC) industry cut back on its ecological footprint as part of the global fight against climate change, resources depletion, and pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Apple Insider

Apple joining program to help with greener chip manufacture

Apple has joined a new program intended to evaluate the environmental impact of chip design and manufacture in an effort to further cut back on its ecological footprint. Research hub imec has announced that Apple has joined its Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) program. The firm says that close to 75% of an iPhone or other mobile device's carbon dioxide emissions can be attributed to chip fabrication.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

GM, Ford see semiconductor shortage lasting into 2022

General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022. But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Samsung Reports 28% Jump In Profit Despite Supply Chain Woes

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 28-percent jump in operating profit on Thursday despite global supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic. The world's top chipmaker saw its operating profit reach 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its sales...
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

TSMC announces its new N4P process node for manufacturing chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s leading contract manufacturer of chips, has today officially announced its N4P process, which is an enhanced version of the company’s 5nm platform. This new N4P process marks the third enhancement of TSMC‘s 5nm process and is claimed to offer around an 11 percent hike...
TECHNOLOGY
Tidewater News

Govt expects Indian electronics manufacturing to achieve $300 bn: MoS IT

The authorities expects the Indian electronics manufacturing sector to develop to round USD 300 billion (about Rs 22.5 lakh crore) by 2024-25, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated on Friday. Speaking at an occasion by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), the minister stated the...
INDIA
theregister.com

Memory maker Micron moots $150bn mega manufacturing moneybag

Chip giant Micron has announced a $150bn global investment plan designed to support manufacturing and research over the next decade. The memory maker said it would include expansion of its fabrication facilities to help meet demand. As well as chip shortages due to COVID-19 disruption, the $21bn-revenue company said it...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
llnl.gov

LLNL Research Chipped into Latest Mobile Phones

The microprocessors at the heart of an increasing number of the world’s newest mobile phones and personal computers were made possible in part by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) research into advanced lasers, optics and metrology, plasma physics, and supercomputing spanning the last three decades. Apple’s lineup of iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
theedgemarkets.com

Micron considering new US memory chip factory as it gears up spending

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct 20): Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American...
BUSINESS
Industry Week

Micron Tech Announces New Investments, Teases US Chip Production

Micron Technology Inc. announced it would invest $150 million in new global manufacturing and R&D. A global manufacturer of computer memory and semiconductor chips, the new investments may include an expansion of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, the company said in a release October 20. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in a statement, said...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Micron builds a new Hiroshima chip factory

US memory chip maker Micron will build a new factory at its Japanese production site in Hiroshima at a cost of $7 billion. The Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported the new facility will make DRAM chips with production set to begin in 2024. COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home demand for electronic devices is...
BUSINESS
Axios

Micron to spend $150 billion on chip plants

Memory chip maker Micron is announcing plans to spend $150 billion over the next 10 years, much of which will go to building new chip plants, potentially in the U.S. Driving the news: Micron is willing to expand in the U.S. — but wants a commitment on government funding for the chip industry.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Chip manufacturers are going back to the future for automotive silicon

Analysis Cars are gaining momentum as computers on wheels, though chip manufacturers' auto focus isn't on making components using the latest and greatest fabrication nodes. Instead, companies that include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Globalfoundries are turning back the clock and investing billions in factories that use older manufacturing techniques to make chips for vehicles.
ENGINEERING
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Major Vehicle Manufacturers and Exporters to Bear the Brunt of Chip Shortages

GLOBAL DATA – Germany, Japan, the US and China have been deeply economically impacted by the recent silicon chip shortages, according to GlobalData. In response, the data and analytics company has downwardly revised its real GDP growth forecasts by 0.14 percentage points (pp) for Germany, 0.23pp for Japan, 0.45pp for the US and 0.25 for China.
BUSINESS

