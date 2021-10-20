Ferrari – From Race to Road

There's no doubt that Bugatti builds some of the world's most badass hypercars, and cars such as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci are all the proof you need. The new Super Sport 300+ is currently grabbing all the headlines, and the first two American examples have just touched ground, but old school fans of this legendary manufacturer will appreciate this piece of 90s metal just as much. The Bugatti EB110 Super Sport was manufactured from 1991 to 1995 and was famously driven, and crashed, by Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, and this example just sold for an astonishing $2,9 million at a recently held Bonhams auction.

