Not one to ever quit, Donna only left us when God gave her no other choice. With her loving husband and children at her side, Donna was taken from us Oct. 7, 2021. Donna Jean Foss was born June 24, 1955, to John Edwin and Nona Mae Wolfinger Foss. She was the sixth of nine children. At 5 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19 inches in length, she was petite, but long. She had her dad’s height and her mom’s dark hair and eyes. Aunt Teenie would say Donna was her dad’s favorite.

HELENA, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO