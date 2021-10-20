Man Who Stopped For School Bus Hit, Killed By Car In Region, Police Say

A man who stopped for a school bus was hit from behind by another vehicle and killed.

Dennis A. Bickham, age 59, was killed around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Orange County, on Route 42 in Sparrowbush.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Bickham was traveling south on Route 42, on a 2013 Honda PCX-125 scooter when he stopped for the school bus.

While stopped, he was struck from behind by a 2011 Dodge Avenger.

Bickham, of Monticello, in Sullivan County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Dodge Avenger, Denise L. Donovan, age 63, of the town of Forestburgh of Sullivan County, suffered no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

