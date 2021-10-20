CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'Oh William!' by Elizabeth Strout

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— The latest novel from Elizabeth Strout may be named for a man, but at its heart is a woman trying to tell us something about herself. In "Oh William!," Lucy Barton, the narrator of Strout's spare, haunting novel "My Name Is Lucy Barton," is struggling to write about her ex-husband...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Oh William!

The following is excerpted from Elizabeth Strout's new novel, Oh William!. Strout is the author of numerous books, including Olive Kitteridge, which won the Pulitzer Prize. She has also been a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award and the Orange Prize in London. She lives in Maine. We were married for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Strout, Solnit, Porter: Here Are the Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Elizabeth Strout’s Oh, William!, Anthony Horowitz’s A Line to Kill, Rebecca Solnit’s Orwell’s Roses, and Billy Porter’s Unprotected all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Oh, William! by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) 11...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wypr.org

New York novels from Elizabeth Strout and Marlowe Granados

We've all heard the lyric "If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere." On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we feature two novels that could only be set in New York City. Marion Winik gives us her take on Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout and Happy Hour by Marlowe Granados.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
The New Yorker

Elizabeth Jaeger

This photograph of “Holes,” a new show by Elizabeth Jaeger, is keeping a secret, and so are the sculptures themselves. From a distance, the exhibition—which inaugurates Jack Hanley’s new Tribeca gallery and is on view through Nov. 20—appears to be an austere arrangement of a dozen black ceramic vessels. But approach, and you’ll discover that each one hides a small world, ranging in mood from Orwellian (the regimented desk-dwellers of “Office”) to romantic (the nude couple embracing in “Midnight”) and surreal (the tiny figure clutching its tinier doppelgänger in “Zoom Zoom”). Jaeger heightens the air of surprise with unexpected shifts in scale: not all of her characters are Lilliputian. Those midnight lovers embrace in a three-inch-wide bowl, but the two-foot-wide container of “Catnap” conceals a life-size clay feline. (There are no mice in these scenarios, but you may think of Stuart Little; at times, Jaeger’s winsome figuration suggests a Garth Williams illustration in three dimensions.) Of course, the isolation of the past pandemic months is a touchstone, but so is the interiority of mental states, whether waking or dreaming. The contemplative mood continues in “Gutted,” an exhibition, on view through Dec. 1, of Jaeger’s piscine blown-glass sculptures (inspired by Roman lachrymatory bottles) at Mister Fahrenheit, an intriguing new project space, in the West Village, tucked into a secret garden behind a green gate.
VISUAL ART
fame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For November 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for General Hospital (GH) fans: November sweeps! What should fans expect to see in the land of Port Charles over the next month? Sonny struggles with his feelings for Nina, while Gladys poses a threat. Also, Peter continues to control Drew’s mind. Learn about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Stephen King Addresses Gabby Petito Case, Brian Laundrie’s Death

In the twisted and brilliant mind of horror author Stephen King, finding out Brian Laundrie’s cause of death seems unlikely. The author tweeted out his thought on Sunday, Oct, 24. He referenced the growing opinion that Laundrie committed suicide after Petito’s parents reported her missing. “I suspect Brian Laundrie committed...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Pulled ‘Good Will Hunting’ From Theaters Early to Pay Robin Williams Less

Kevin Smith joined the Daily Beast to discuss his new book, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, his relationship with Stan Lee, coming up with the name “Bennifer,” and more. During the conversation, Smith talked about an excerpt in the book where he claims that Harvey Weinstein pulled Good Will Hunting from theaters early to spite Robin Williams and mess up his deal on the back end.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Strout
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Shocking Production Secret Leaks, Truth Exposed

A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Random House
kitsapdailynews.com

Love Secret Code Reviews (Ella Williams) Does It Really Work?

Many women find it very hard to start a relationship when they’re interested in a man. Sometimes, they’re too shy or lack the conversation skills to get their message across. If you want to stop dating the wrong man and finally find your one true love, Love Secret Code is here for you.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

‘Dana H.’ Review: A Riveting Broadway Solo Show by Lucas Hnath

“I’m in this world but I’m not,” the middle-aged woman confesses to an unseen interviewer in Lucas Hnath’s “Dana H.,” a mesmerizing solo show of theatrical shamanism that is receiving its Broadway bow. The voice is that of Dana Higginbotham, assured yet apprehensive, matter-of-fact but, at times, also on a...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
abc27.com

The Adventures of the Uh Oh!

Explaining difficult subjects to children can be challenging, so why not do it in a fun and entertaining way? The Adventures of the Uh Oh book series helps parents tackle tough topics with their little ones in a way they can understand. The book and it’s supporting materials helps to teach children about health, safety, and well-being.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu Ups Ashley Chang, Beth Osisek to VP

Hulu has promoted a pair of executives to vice presidents. Ashley Chang will serve as vp content development, drama, and Beth Osisek has been upped to vp original documentaries and limited series at the Disney-run streaming service. Chang reports to Hulu Originals head of drama Sasha Silver, and Osisek reports to Hulu Originals head of unscripted and documentaries Belisa Balaban. “Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined,” said Silver. “She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy