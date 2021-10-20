Review: 'Oh William!' by Elizabeth Strout

This photograph of “Holes,” a new show by Elizabeth Jaeger, is keeping a secret, and so are the sculptures themselves. From a distance, the exhibition—which inaugurates Jack Hanley’s new Tribeca gallery and is on view through Nov. 20—appears to be an austere arrangement of a dozen black ceramic vessels. But approach, and you’ll discover that each one hides a small world, ranging in mood from Orwellian (the regimented desk-dwellers of “Office”) to romantic (the nude couple embracing in “Midnight”) and surreal (the tiny figure clutching its tinier doppelgänger in “Zoom Zoom”). Jaeger heightens the air of surprise with unexpected shifts in scale: not all of her characters are Lilliputian. Those midnight lovers embrace in a three-inch-wide bowl, but the two-foot-wide container of “Catnap” conceals a life-size clay feline. (There are no mice in these scenarios, but you may think of Stuart Little; at times, Jaeger’s winsome figuration suggests a Garth Williams illustration in three dimensions.) Of course, the isolation of the past pandemic months is a touchstone, but so is the interiority of mental states, whether waking or dreaming. The contemplative mood continues in “Gutted,” an exhibition, on view through Dec. 1, of Jaeger’s piscine blown-glass sculptures (inspired by Roman lachrymatory bottles) at Mister Fahrenheit, an intriguing new project space, in the West Village, tucked into a secret garden behind a green gate.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO