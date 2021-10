A video shared by MN Public Safety on Twitter shows an incredible scene and act of goodwill between strangers on a busy Minnesota highway. On Sunday morning October 24 the MN Safety Twitter account shared a harrowing video of a Minnesota driver assisting an individual in distress. "This video will give you chills," reads the tweet's caption. "Overnight, an individual in crisis laid down in the freeway. One driver stopped to help and pulled the man to safety." While camera footage is not dated, the caption indicates that the video was recorded the night before, Saturday, October 23.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO