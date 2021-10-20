CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Story in 'Keyboard Fantasies' Doc Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"This film, this artist, this music, this story: all rare gems." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for Keyboard Fantasies, a compelling documentary about a musician not many people have heard of. As a sci-fi obsessed woman living in isolation, Beverly Glenn-Copeland self-released "Keyboard Fantasies" in 1986. Recorded in an...

www.firstshowing.net

Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film
tvinsider.com

Watch Kevin Hart Make His Dramatic Debut in Trailer For Netflix’s ‘True Story’ (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series, True Story, featuring Kevin Hart in his first dramatic series role. Hart stars alongside Wesley Snipes in the seven-episode series, which centers on a world-famous comedian and his wayward older brother. Hart plays stand-up superstar Kid, who becomes involved in a matter of life and death when the consequences of a lost evening with his brother Carlton (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Procession’ Trailer: Catholic Church Abuse Survivors Heal with Cinema’s Help in Netflix Doc

“Kate Plays Christine,” “Bisbee ’17,” and “Actress” filmmaker Robert Greene follows survivors of Catholic church sex abuse in his latest documentary “Procession,” which premiered to a rapturous reception at the Telluride Film Festival. The film is set to be released in select theaters from Netflix on November 12, followed by a global arrival on the streaming platform November 19. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the film below. Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Netflix: “Six midwestern men — all survivors of childhood sexual assault at the hands of Catholic priests and clergy — come together to direct a drama...
RELIGION
EW.com

The Harder They Fall review: Netflix's starry, bare-knuckled Black Western doesn't stint on style

A man, a horse, a gun: There are only so many ways the West can be won. That hasn't stopped Hollywood from taking its own revisionist cracks at the genre for decades now, and a movie like The Harder They Fall — an electric pulp Western co-produced by Jay Z and featuring a panoply of Black stars — can hardly be faulted for coming out with saddles (and a few other things) blazing. The result sometimes feels like a film made almost entirely of style and swagger, a body count with a killer soundtrack. But there's satisfaction in that kind of bloody, bare-knuckled storytelling too, and in the fresh legacy it spins from old-hat archetypes.
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

I Was a Simple Man Trailer Introduces Christopher Makoto Yogi’s Serene Hawaiian Ghost Story

Following up his lovely, meditative debut feature August at Akiko’s, Christopher Makoto Yogi returned this year with I Was a Simple Man, a serene ghost story set in the pastoral countryside of the north shore of O’ahu, Hawai’i. Premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and now coming next month via Strand, it tells the story of an elderly man facing the end of his life, visited by the ghosts of his past. Ahead of the release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Olaf Retells Classic Disney Stories in Trailer For Disney+'s OLAF PRESENTS

Disney+ has released a trailer for its upcoming new series of animated shorts featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, from Disney’s Frozen. The project is titled Olaf Presents and in it, Olaf will retell classic Disney stories. The magical snowman recreates moments from Disney Animation classics such as The Little Mermaid,...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Gotham Knights’ story trailer introduces The Penguin

Warner Bros. Games has revealed a new trailer for Gotham Knights, which reveals The Penguin as a character. The trailer premiered at DC FanDome 2021 yesterday (October 16), which unlike previous reveals, is a prerendered cinematic with no new details of gameplay. It does however lean on the sinister secret...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
First Showing

'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Trailer Examines Who He Really Was

"He didn't want people to know the real Charlie." Altitude Films has unveiled an official UK trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Fest this month after first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. Groundbreaking, controversial, outspoken and visionary. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? Drawn from a remarkable archive of newly unearthed material, this new doc film is a revealing and poignant portrait of Hollywood's most iconic figure. It traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. I can't wait to see this! I've been fascinated with real Chaplin after learning about his retreat to Switzerland in the final years of his life.
MOVIES
First Showing

Examining the Life of 'Kurt Vonnegut' in 'Unstuck in Time' Doc Trailer

"What happens when a writer stops writing?" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, a unique look at the life of this famed writer. This is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival in a few weeks. The film began 39 years ago when young, struggling filmmaker Robert B. Weide (of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth) wrote a letter to his literary idol proposing a film on Vonnegut's life and work. Shooting began in 1988 and the resulting doc reflects the friendship and bond Weide and Vonnegut formed over the decades. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is first and foremost a biography of a beloved American author. But it also documents a filmmaker's odyssey as he examines the impact of a writer's legacy on his life, extending far beyond the printed page. Looks like an especially intellectual doc considering the years of connection and footage he has of Vonnegut. I am more than interested and very curious to hear everything he has to say! It looks like a must watch doc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Posters for Action Adventure Fantasy ALPHA RIFT

A new trailer and two posters have been released for the action adventure fantasy film Alpha Rift. The film was written and directed by filmmaker Dan Lantz (Bloodlust Zombies, Bloodrunners), and it follows a Dungeons & Dragons fan who gets in over his head with a legacy he never could have dreamed of.
MOVIES
First Showing

A Bullied High Schooler Plans a Web Stunt in 'Butter' Official Trailer

"I knew she would never accept me the way I was." Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for a film called Butter, formerly known as Butter's Final Meal, from English filmmaker Paul A. Kaufman. Not to be confused with that strange butter carving comedy also titled Butter from a few years ago. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year and is opening in early 2022. "Butter" is a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. He secretly befriends the prettiest girl from his school via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. As Butter struggles with bullying and self-esteem at school, he plans an incredible social media stunt that will risk his life, but gain him attention and popularity. As the day arrives can he really do it? Alex Kersting stars as "Butter"; he's joined by Mira Sorvino, Mykelti Willliamson, Brian Van Holt, Ravi Patel, Annabeth Gish, McKayley Miller, and Jack Griffo. This looks like a much more earnest and heartfelt story than many other recent bullying films. It's worth a look.
EDUCATION
First Showing

Official Trailer for Kim Jee-woon's 'Dr. Brain' Series About Memories

"His memories went straight inside you?" Whoa this looks trippy. Apple has unveiled an official trailer for a sci-fi thriller series titled Dr. Brain, which is debuting in just a few weeks (Nov 4th) on Apple TV+. A surprise series?! Yes, please! Directed by the visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (of A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Age of Shadows), starring Lee Sun-kyun. "Get ready for a mind-bending journey with a genius neuroscientist who navigates through other people's memories in search of the truth." The series is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why. Also starring Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye, and Lee Jae-won. This looks amazing, no surprise from Kim Jee-woon, and I'm quite intrigued by the mystery of what's going on with his family.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'A Man Named Scott' Doc About Musician Kid Cudi

"Everything I make has to help people in some way." Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled A Man Named Scott, a reference to the actual name of renowned musician "Kid Cudi". His real name is Scott Mescudi, and after launching his first mixtape in 2008, he has become known as a renowned artist, musician and creator. In early 2011, Cudi announced he was making a mixtape titled "A Man Named Scott", but it was never finished or released. Now we have this documentary! The film follows the music career of Kid Cudi from the release of "Day 'N Night" in 2008 through present day music. Friends and producers illustrate his story in conjunction with concert footage and never before seen behind-the-scenes. This looks like a endearing look at his life and what makes him so unique, with some creative flourishes as well. I'm also curious to hear his thoughts on the pressures of fame, always interesting to hear.
MOVIES
First Showing

Bruce Campbell & Devon Sawa in Horror Comedy 'Black Friday' Trailer

"There is something wrong with the shoppers!" Screen Media Films has released the official trailer for a horror comedy titled Black Friday, set at a big toy store on Thanksgiving night just before the opening of Black Friday at midnight. And guess who's back at S-Mart! I mean, at "We Love Toys" - Bruce Campbell! Sporting a mighty fine gray mustache in this film (which makes him look like John Cleese in a few of the shots). Story manager Jonathan and his longtime employee Ken soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers that have been turned into monstrous creatures taken over by a parasite hellbent on a murderous rampage. The comedy stars Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, plus the one-and-only Bruce Campbell. This isn't the most original concept, but it does look quite fun anyway. The zombie people look mean, the kills look ridiculous and amusing. Shop safe.
MOVIES

