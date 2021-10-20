CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAK Machine Tool Selects Siemens SINUMERIK for New Machine Tools

By Siemens
Cover picture for the articleSiemens announced that its SINUMERIK ONE CNC platform has been selected by TRAK Machine Tools (Southwestern Industries, Inc.) as the control of choice for their new VMC-series milling and TC-series turning machines. These new machine tools are intended to work in the high-volume, price-sensitive job shop market. According to...

#Sinumerik#Trak#New Level#Siemens Sinumerik#New Machine Tools#Southwestern Industries#Vmc#Tc#Sinumerik Cnc#Siemens Cnc#Hmi#Trak Machine Tools
