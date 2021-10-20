Trailer for Romance 'Redeeming Love' with Abigail Cowen & Tom Lewis

"Everything I make has to help people in some way." Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled A Man Named Scott, a reference to the actual name of renowned musician "Kid Cudi". His real name is Scott Mescudi, and after launching his first mixtape in 2008, he has become known as a renowned artist, musician and creator. In early 2011, Cudi announced he was making a mixtape titled "A Man Named Scott", but it was never finished or released. Now we have this documentary! The film follows the music career of Kid Cudi from the release of "Day 'N Night" in 2008 through present day music. Friends and producers illustrate his story in conjunction with concert footage and never before seen behind-the-scenes. This looks like a endearing look at his life and what makes him so unique, with some creative flourishes as well. I'm also curious to hear his thoughts on the pressures of fame, always interesting to hear.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO