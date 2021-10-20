CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Trailer for Romance 'Redeeming Love' with Abigail Cowen & Tom Lewis

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I've got too many demons… I don't know how to love." Universal Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name first published in 1991. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
wfxb.com

The ‘I Love Lucy’ Biopic Trailer Released

We get a first look at the “I Love Lucy” biopic. “Being the Ricardos,” trailer arrives starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Barden playing the iconic couple. The daughter of the real duo, Lucile Ball and Dezi Arnaz is executive producer. The film reenacts what it would have looked like during rehearsals and flashbacks of Lucy’s life. It’s coming to theaters and Amazon Prime Video December 21.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
People

See Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Hunt for Lost Treasures in Uncharted Trailer

On Thursday, Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for Uncharted, the film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game series by Naughty Dog. Set to open in theaters early next year on Feb. 18, the Ruben Fleischer (Venom)-directed film follows the story of Nathan, a young man thought to be the descendant of Sir Francis Drake, who was the first known person to travel the world by boat in a single expedition from 1577 to 1580.
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

Tom Holland stars in first trailer for ‘Uncharted’

Sony Pictures UK have debuted the first official trailer for ‘Uncharted’ featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, the movie introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in the dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Christmas Comes Early With New 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' Trailer

Vanessa Hudgens is pulling off another switch. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the third installment of its popular holiday franchise. The third flick sees Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both played by Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret's look-alike cousin, Fiona...
MOVIES
First Showing

A Bullied High Schooler Plans a Web Stunt in 'Butter' Official Trailer

"I knew she would never accept me the way I was." Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for a film called Butter, formerly known as Butter's Final Meal, from English filmmaker Paul A. Kaufman. Not to be confused with that strange butter carving comedy also titled Butter from a few years ago. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year and is opening in early 2022. "Butter" is a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. He secretly befriends the prettiest girl from his school via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. As Butter struggles with bullying and self-esteem at school, he plans an incredible social media stunt that will risk his life, but gain him attention and popularity. As the day arrives can he really do it? Alex Kersting stars as "Butter"; he's joined by Mira Sorvino, Mykelti Willliamson, Brian Van Holt, Ravi Patel, Annabeth Gish, McKayley Miller, and Jack Griffo. This looks like a much more earnest and heartfelt story than many other recent bullying films. It's worth a look.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Famke Janssen
Person
Eric Dane
First Showing

Bruce Campbell & Devon Sawa in Horror Comedy 'Black Friday' Trailer

"There is something wrong with the shoppers!" Screen Media Films has released the official trailer for a horror comedy titled Black Friday, set at a big toy store on Thanksgiving night just before the opening of Black Friday at midnight. And guess who's back at S-Mart! I mean, at "We Love Toys" - Bruce Campbell! Sporting a mighty fine gray mustache in this film (which makes him look like John Cleese in a few of the shots). Story manager Jonathan and his longtime employee Ken soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers that have been turned into monstrous creatures taken over by a parasite hellbent on a murderous rampage. The comedy stars Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, plus the one-and-only Bruce Campbell. This isn't the most original concept, but it does look quite fun anyway. The zombie people look mean, the kills look ridiculous and amusing. Shop safe.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'A Man Named Scott' Doc About Musician Kid Cudi

"Everything I make has to help people in some way." Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled A Man Named Scott, a reference to the actual name of renowned musician "Kid Cudi". His real name is Scott Mescudi, and after launching his first mixtape in 2008, he has become known as a renowned artist, musician and creator. In early 2011, Cudi announced he was making a mixtape titled "A Man Named Scott", but it was never finished or released. Now we have this documentary! The film follows the music career of Kid Cudi from the release of "Day 'N Night" in 2008 through present day music. Friends and producers illustrate his story in conjunction with concert footage and never before seen behind-the-scenes. This looks like a endearing look at his life and what makes him so unique, with some creative flourishes as well. I'm also curious to hear his thoughts on the pressures of fame, always interesting to hear.
MOVIES
First Showing

Is She Possessed By a Demon? Nun Horror Film 'Agnes' Official Trailer

"You don't have the luxury to be frightened!" Magnet Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for a nun horror film titled Agnes, from filmmaker Mickey Reece. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also recently stopped by Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompts a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith. That description sounds a lot like Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta (which I also highly recommend) - but this is something else entirely! Agnes stars Hayley McFarland as the titular nun "Agnes", with Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan, Rachel True, Chris Browning, and Jake Horowitz. This looks rather cliche and obvious, especially following the exquisite Saint Maud. But it still might be worth a watch.
MOVIES
starlocalmedia.com

‘Love Life’ Star William Jackson Harper Previews Messes, Romance & Friendship in Season 2

Love Life returns for a new season on HBO Max and with it comes the introduction of William Jackson Harper‘s Marcus Watkins. After chronicling Darby’s (executive producer Anna Kendrick) romantic trials and tribulations in Season 1, the rom-com anthology makes way for Marcus’ own love stories. While we won’t spoil any of the surprises that are ahead for viewers streaming on HBO Max beginning October 28, The Good Place alum is opening up about his role which was crafted for him, the relationships he’ll encounter this season, what it was like to serve as an executive producer, and much more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redeeming Love#Passionate Love#Love Story#Universal Pictures#The California Gold Rush#American#Disturbia#Eagle Eye
First Showing

Live Theater + Film Mashup 'Famous' Trailer About True Cost of Fame

"The money. The greed. The power. The lies. That's what kills the artist in us." Check out this official trailer for a film titled Famous, about being famous that is described as a "unique melding of both live theatre and film." Driven by a devastating need to expose the truth, A-list celebrity Jason Mast pushes the boundaries of friendship to reveal the true cost of fame. What appears to be a night of celebration turns out to be a plan to confront his past. Famous was filmed live on stage in the height of the #MeToo movement. Inspired by the lives of Young Hollywood stars like River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Heath Ledger and Corey Haim, Famous takes you on a non-stop thrill ride behind the glamorous world of Young Hollywood and into the mind of A-list celebrity, Jason Mast. From the award winning writer / director Michael Leoni comes an innovative theater + cinema mashup. Starring Unbroken's C.J. Valleroy, Brooke Butler, Josh Pafchek and SNL star Chris Kattan. This just seems like a taping of a stage play, but I hope there's some cinematic flair in it.
MOVIES
Variety

Josh Lucas to Star in Shark Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas will battle a giant shark in “The Black Demon,” a survival thriller from “Rambo: Last Blood” director Adrian Grunberg. The film was written by Boise Esquerra (“Blackwater”) and is set to start principal photography in December on location in the Dominican Republic. Here’s the logline for this sea creature chiller: “The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect...
MOVIES
First Showing

Scott Adkins & Dolph Lundgren in Action Thriller 'Castle Falls' Trailer

"Follow the guard, find the money." Shout Factory has released a trailer for Castle Falls, an action thriller directed by Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren. This is dropping on VOD in December just in time for the holidays! And remarkably it's not Lundgren's first film he has directed - he has a few others under his belt, including Dolph Lundgren Is the Killing Machine most recently in 2010. Castle Falls is about rival gangs trying to find millions of dollars hidden inside Castle Heights Hospital, which is filled with dynamite and scheduled to be demolished, but first they have to deal with the janitor who found the loot first. It just so happens that this guy is an ex-fighter. "The clock is ticking. Who will seize the cash… and will they get out alive?" Scott Adkins stars with Dolph Lundgren, plus Dave Halls, Kim DeLonghi, Kevin Wayne, Scott Hunter, Robert Berlin, and Bill Billions. Surprise, surprise - this film does not look good. At all.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road' Documentary

"That must've been a really exciting time." "It was…" Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, from acclaimed doc filmmaker Brent Wilson (no relation to Brian). The doc film is the definitive look at the career of The Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson. He doesn't like to do interviews, so they came up with a different idea. When Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend Jason Fine drops by the L.A. home of songwriter, producer and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, Fine suggests they cruise around the city he knows so well to visit old haunts and give Brian the opportunity to reflect on his life and music. This film is the result of that experience. "This entertaining, informative, at times heart-tugging road trip provides both a first-hand, intimate look into Wilson's storied life and further inspiration to anyone who has been touched by his music." Sounds good! Wilson has been a part of a few films recently - Love & Mercy + the docs Echo in the Canyon and Making Pet Sounds. Tune in.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
/Film

Benedetta Trailer: God Speaks In Many Tongues In Paul Verhoeven's Nun Romance

We've already had a sinfully tiny taste of Paul Verhoeven's salacious nun romance "Benedetta" via a teaser trailer and an official Cannes Film Festival trailer. With its December 3, 2021 release date finally getting closer, one last trailer has been revealed to titillate and seduce audiences into checking out this absolutely wild period piece.
RELIGION
First Showing

Sandra Bullock is Out of Prison in Netflix's 'The Unforgivable' Trailer

"You're life starts here, now. Not twenty years ago." Netflix has unveiled a powerful official trailer for The Unforgivable, a new drama based on the TV mini-series "Unforgiven" from the UK. A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. The film stars Sandra Bullock in the lead role as Ruth Slater, with a full cast including Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis. It's directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, following up her hit film System Crasher from a few years ago. This kind of film can only work with someone extremely talented in the lead role, there's so many emotions and feelings hidden deep within her. This looks remarkably good so far, and the trailer ramps up as it goes on until the emotions burst out.
MOVIES
First Showing

Teaser Trailer for 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Monster Horror Reboot

"Jeepers!" Screen Media has unveiled an early teaser trailer for a horror movie debuting in 2022 - Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. After three films for the original series – the first Jeepers Creepers was in 2001, and Jeepers Creepers 3 came out in 2017 – they're throwing things out and rebooting this one. I know there are many films of the original film, and The Creeper is one mean mofo. But is this going to be any good? Forced to travel with her boyfriend to the Horror Hounds festival, Laine begins to experience premonitions about with the urban myth of "The Creeper". Laine believes that something supernatural has been summoned – and that she is at the center of it all. This new horror stars Sydney Craven as Laine, Imran Adams as her boyfriend Chase, plus Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, & Jarreau Benjamin. From the director of the two Iron Sky films. Next year, Evil is Reborn.
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Mouthful of Air’ Review: Amanda Seyfried Spirals in Oblique Mental Health Portrait

Depression isn’t rational, and the strongest aspect of “A Mouthful of Air” is its refusal to propose a one-to-one explanation for the cause of the common, and debilitating, condition. Writer/director Amy Koppelman’s adaptation of her 2003 novel of the same name charts the plight of new mom Julie (Amanda Seyfried), who unsuccessfully attempts to take her own life shortly before her child’s first birthday, and then strives to cope with negative thoughts and feelings she can’t shake. , and the latter will likely make it a tough sell when it debuts in theaters on Oct. 29. Alternating between delicacy and preciousness,...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy