Strengths and weaknesses are all relative, and it’s tough to get to this point in the season with a straight-up bad bullpen. There are valid quibbles to be had with Boston’s relief corps, as an example, but calling them straight-up bad would be an exaggeration. Similarly, Houston’s bullpen isn’t bad. It’s just not as good as their rotation, and certainly not as good as their lineup, and so relatively speaking it is the weakness of the roster. That said, there is some real talent here of which we can be wary.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO