Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) are going to have some explaining to do on Legacies. They learned in the Season 4 premiere that Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) is still alive in the depths of Malivore, and that saving him would require a sacrifice that no one's ready for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) to make yet. Basically, either Hope has to die and become the tribrid or Landon has to die and become trapped in Malivore forever. Neither of those are great options, but one sure feels more inevitable than the other.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO