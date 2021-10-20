CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Missing NC woman was headed on trip with boyfriend when she vanished, friend says

By Mackenzie Stasko
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHri3_0cX6cKb300

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Search crews are looking in ponds, wooded areas, and using drones and cadaver dogs to find 42-year Jessica Lawrence, who went missing in September.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS17 that they found a cellphone during their search on Hubbard Road near Rowland and are working to confirm if it belonged to Lawrence.

Marlboro County probate judge wants off estate at center of ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation

Lawrence, who used to live in High Point, was last seen on September 26, but not reported missing until last week.

Deputies in Robeson County say she left work at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and stopped by her home in St. Pauls, located about 30 minutes north of Lumberton.

Linda Locklear lives next door and tells CBS 17 Lawrence just moved to the neighborhood.

“I let her have curtains to put up before she got her stuff in there and we just hit it off. It was just like we knew each other for years,” Locklear said of their friendship. “I don’t have a vehicle so she said ‘girl you don’t have to worry about going to town now’ because she said ‘I’ll take you when ever you want to.’”

4-year-old dies after shooting at South Carolina mobile home park

Locklear said Lawrence and her boyfriend, 42-year-old Michael Brayboy, had plans to go to Pembroke the night she went missing.

“That night is the last night that I’ve seen that vehicle or him or her,” said Locklear.

When Lawrence didn’t meet her landlord to pay rent, Locklear said they went inside her house on October 12 to check on her.

“We saw stains on the wall and stains on the curtain and a bloody sock on the floor,” said Locklear.

NC woman found dead in burning car identified; deputies working to provide closure for family

Deputies found Bradboy driving Lawrence’s Jeep Grand Cherokee in Red Springs on October 13, weeks after she was last seen.

Court records show Bradboy is a convicted sex offender and spent more than 20 years in prison for rape.

Bradboy hasn’t been charged in Lawrence’s disappearance, but deputies did arrest him for failing to report a change of address by a sex offender.

He’s in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he suspects foul play in Lawrence’s disappearance.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Teen arrested, charged for shooting that injured juvenile in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting in Salisbury last weekend that sent a juvenile to the hospital, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said a juvenile was found Saturday near 1200 West Bank Street suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man accused of peeping into women’s shower room from janitor’s closet in Appalachian State dorm

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 49-year-old man is accused of secretly peeping inside a women’s shower room at an Appalachian State University residence hall, according to an arrest warrant from the App State University Campus Police. The warrant said Jerry McGlamery is accused of peeping into the third-floor women’s shower room inside the […]
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Rowland, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Prison#Mobile Home#High Point#Cbs#Nc#Jeep Grand Cherokee
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man falsely claimed toilet leak damaged his music equipment, officials say

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – A Concord man is facing insurance fraud charges after falsely claiming his music recording equipment was damaged due to a toilet leak, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced Wednesday. Concord resident Leon Lewis, 39, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. Investigators say betwen October […]
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man acquires renters’ insurance after toilet leak damages music equipment, makes false claim

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man is facing insurance fraud charges after acquiring renters’ insurance only after a toilet leak damaged his music recording equipment, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced on Wednesday. Leon Lewis, 39, of Concord, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. Investigators […]
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy