Knicks vs. Celtics – Wednesday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
Celtics-Knicks: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Wednesday, October 20th)

The Boston Celtics (36-36) take on the New York Knicks (41-31) at Madison Square Garden. Game Time: 7:30PM EDT/4:30PM PDT on Wednesday, October 20th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on Watch ESPN app. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
Knicks vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, predictions from model on 100-66 roll

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks begin their 2021-22 journeys on Wednesday evening. The Knicks host the Celtics at Madison Square Garden, with high expectations on both sides. New York was the No. 4 seed in the East last season, finishing at 41-31 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs. Boston scuffled to a 36-36 record, but the Celtics upgraded their roster in the offseason.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (10/20/21) It is the beginning of the NBA season, and right from the jump, we are blessed with a terrific game between two Atlantic Division rivals: the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Boston lost two starters to the Knicks this off-season: Kemba Walker to free agency and Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade. The Celtics have seen a ton of change in the past few months as they lost Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations, and then head coach Brad Stevens replaced him. Then, Stevens decided to hire Ime Udoka as the new head coach of the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Knicks have a new-look roster after they added Walker and Fournier to try and help their perimeter scoring issue, which ultimately limited their potential last year. Boston and New York each had similarly disappointing 2021 playoff appearances that ended in five games. In terms of the future, the Knicks have the clearer path, in my opinion, though. Boston will be without the services of Al Horford due to a positive COVID diagnosis, while Brown’s status is still up in the air. He should play but might be on a minutes restriction, which helps the Knicks immensely.
TKW Highlights: Evan Fournier Splashes in Knicks Debut vs. Celtics

Evan Fournier finished with 32 points and four steals against his former club, the Celtics, in the Knicks’ first win of the season. The New York Knicks took home their first win of the 2021–22 NBA season last night on their opening matchup with long-time rival Boston Celtics, winning 138-134. It featured the debut of new Knicks guard Evan Fournier battling against his one-time former club in the Celtics.
Celtics Injury Update: Josh Richardson Late Scratch For Opener Vs. Knicks

Josh Richardson’s debut with the Boston Celtics will have to wait. The newly acquired wing was a late scratch ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Celtics said Richardson was experiencing a migraine and wouldn’t be available. You can imagine...
Jaylen Brown Broke This Celtics Record in Epic Season Opener Vs. Knicks

Brown broke this Celtics record in epic season opener vs. Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jaylen Brown broke a Boston Celtics record in Wednesday night's NBA season opener against the New York Knicks, one that was previously held by two of the team's greatest players. Brown scored a...
Boston Celtics: Top 3 performances in opening night thriller vs Knicks

If Wednesday night’s season opener is any indication, the 2021-22 NBA season is going to be quit a ride for the Boston Celtics. Let by a mammoth night by Jaylen Brown, the Celtics fell just short in a 138-134 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, but there were some positives to build on moving forward for new head coach Ime Udoka and his squad.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, Odds, injuries, storylines

The Charlotte Hornets have found early success this season, and they’ll look to continue that against the Boston Celtics on Monday at the Spectrum Center at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The Charlotte Hornets face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics tonight, who have started their season with a 1-2...
Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Likely to Play Wednesday Vs. Wizards

Celtics injury report: Horford listed as probable vs. Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics expect to have Al Horford back in the mix Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards. The veteran big man is listed as probable on the injury report after missing the...
Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Hornets are starting the season off as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their first three games, including knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Jaylen Brown Delivers Early Dunk Of The Year Candidate With Posterizing Slam Over Miles Bridges

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics needed overtime to pick up their second win of the season Monday night, dominating the Charlotte Hornets in the extra frame for a 140-129 victory. It’s the second time that Boston has needed overtime in the young season, but at least the Celtics turned in a Dunk of the Year candidate during those additional five minutes. And it’s the kind of connection that will warm the cockles of Boston fans, as it involved the team’s two best players: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Tatum was an absolute monster throughout the night, finishing with a game-high 41 points...
