Millions of borrowers are set to see a student loan service change—here's what to do if you're one of them

By Abigail Johnson Hess, @AbigailJHess
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of the year, nearly 10 million borrowers will have their student loans switched from one servicer to another. Millions more could face the same fate over the next several years. In the past, servicers have come under fire for harassing borrowers, misleading borrowers about their options,...

www.cnbc.com

About 16 million federal student loan borrowers will have new loan servicers by the end of the year. The Education Department recently confirmed that it will not renew its contracts with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (also known as FedLoan Servicing) and Granite State Management and Resources, which together manage nearly 10 million loans. And following approval this week from the Education Department, student loan servicer Navient will exit the loan servicing space and transfer its 5.6 million accounts to another company.
