CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton builds on plan to transform business park into a community with places to live, amenities

By Lisa Vernon Sparks, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sk4hC_0cX6bRZ700
Construction on the Lumen Apartments on Commander Sheppard Boulevard in Hampton is progressing Friday November 15, 2019. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press

If they build places to live, the shopping is soon to come.

To that end, the Hampton City Council last week rezoned a 3.2-acre parcel within the Hampton Roads Center business park to pave the way for retail and other recreation business.

The parcel is adjacent to Lumen Apartments, a 300-unit apartment complex on North Campus Parkway, owned by Raleigh-based Craig Davis Properties.

The rezoning is a continuing effort from city planners to transform the Hampton Roads Business Park into a more livable community, with businesses, places to live and amenities.

“This is really rezoning part two,” city planner Donald Whipple said, referring to the rezoning of the land that became Lumen Apartments.

Hampton-based HRCN, an affiliate of Craig Davis Properties, plans to develop five buildings for retail lease at the intersection of Commander Shepard Boulevard and North Campus Parkway. The construction would give the area a more urban design and a walkable feel to complement the Lumen Apartments, Whipple said.

The rezoning will allow the developer a wider range of uses than allowed in a typical business park. Some potential retail leases include a spa, a dry-cleaning service, a small postal shipping company and restaurants.

The 16.8-acre city-owned business park is home to the National Institute of Aerospace among other businesses already there. It was originally envisioned as an office campus with a focus on industrial and tech firms, but in recent years that’s been changing.

In 2016, the city rezoned roughly eight acres of it at the intersection of Exploration Way and North Campus Parkway to allow for residential development, where Lumen apartments now sit.

Steven Brewer, a Norfolk-based attorney representing Craig Davis Properties and its affiliate, told the Hampton City Council the mixed-use approach is becoming more prevalent in business parks.

“It will enhance the area. People seek work places with greater services and amenities,” Brewer said. “It will attract more small businesses.”

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Press

‘They just aren’t moving’: York County confronts a future with fewer retail options, and less tax revenue

The field where Fort Eustis Boulevard bends toward Old York-Hampton Highway, like the lot at the corner of Fort Eustis and Route 17 or the close-cropped grass on either side of Keener Way’s T-junction a few miles away in York County, stands as proof of the problem York County faces. As do many other places around Hampton Roads. The land was set aside for shops and offices meant to anchor ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
Daily Press

‘Drowning in a sea of goodwill’: Finding the right help is a challenge for veterans

There’s help available for veterans needing jobs, a place to live or mental health services — but the challenge is finding out where to seek it out, veterans, local nonprofits and government officials said Thursday at a roundtable hosted by Sentara Healthcare. “They’re drowning in a sea of goodwill,” Navy veteran John Malfitano, program manager for Onward to Opportunity Institute for Veterans ...
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
2K+
Followers
549
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy