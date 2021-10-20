CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIGHT: Chems recyclers exploring other feedstocks amid increased competition for mixed polyolefin bales

LONDON (ICIS)--Increased use of partially sorted 90% mixed polyolefin bales by the mechanical recycling sector is pushing pyrolysis-based chemical recyclers towards other feedstocks to avoid competing with the mechanical recycling chain. Pyrolysis-based chemical recyclers are increasingly investigating the use of PVC-screened reject bales, which currently predominantly serve the refuse-derived...

ICIS Chemical Business

Germany's industry hit with €40bn losses on supply bottlenecks - Ifo

LONDON (ICIS)--Supply bottlenecks crippling manufacturers globally have caused losses of €40bn in real added value for Germany’s industrial corporates, research institute Ifo said on Friday. The losses of €40bn represent, according to Ifo, 1% of Germany’s total economic output in one year. “The current situation is absurd: despite full order...
ICIS Chemical Business

SABIC's Wilton, UK cracker to restart after £850m investment, could run on hydrogen

LONDON (ICIS)--Saudi petrochemicals major SABIC is to restart its Wilton, UK steam cracker after an £850m investment, the company and the local mayor said on Thursday. The Teesside facility, known as Olefins 6, has an ethylene production capacity of 865,000 tonnes/year. The company would not disclose when it plans to...
ICIS Chemical Business

ICIS View: The global energy transition - now comes the hard part

LONDON (ICIS)--Across Europe, it had all been going so well with power systems decarbonising, wind and solar capacity increasing, coal phasing out. At the same time supply security was being maintained while wholesale energy prices were not just being kept in check but, according to forward markets, gradually trending downwards into the future.
ICIS Chemical Business

INTERVIEW: Mexico power initiative to face technical, economic challenges

MEXICO CITY (ICIS)--The implementation of the changes proposed in a constitutional reform for the power sector would face technical and economic challenges that could be difficult to solve, according to consultants at Mexico City-based Zumma Energy Consulting. One of the challenges would be related to state-run power utility CFE’s potential...
ICIS Chemical Business

BASF chems division’s booming margins to fall, high prices ‘not new normal’ - BASF chief

LONDON (ICIS)--Booming selling prices and margins in 2021 are set to fall in coming quarters as the high inflationary environment for materials will not be “the new normal”, the CEO at Germany’s chemicals major BASF said on Wednesday. The company’s commodity chemicals portfolio had enjoyed “much higher” margins during 2021,...
ICIS Chemical Business

Aramco plans Saudi green hydrogen, ammonia project

LONDON (ICIS)--Saudi Aramco is planning to develop a new green hydrogen and ammonia production unit in Saudi Arabia, the oil and gas major said on Wednesday. The Saudi Arabia-based firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group and green hydrogen specialist Intercontinental Energy.
Recycling
ICIS Chemical Business

Berry Global sees exponential growth in recycled plastics volumes - CEO

NEW YORK (ICIS)--The use of recycled plastics for food service and other offerings is poised for exceptional growth, with Berry Global helping to enable that demand, its CEO said on Tuesday. Berry recently announced a collaboration with restaurant chain Wendy’s and LyondellBasell to supply recycled plastic clear cups with 20%...
ICIS Chemical Business

Petchems logistics costs in northwest Europe could rise on low Rhine levels

LONDON (ICIS)--Barges on the River Rhine are loading only partially due to low water levels, the Rhine Shipping Authority (WSA) confirmed to ICIS on Tuesday, potentially increasing logistics costs for petrochemicals players using the key transport route. A lack of rain in past weeks has caused water levels at the...
ICIS Chemical Business

Raw material inflation to continue, despite ‘some stabilisation’ - Axalta

HOUSTON (ICIS)--While Axalta has seen “some stabilisation” in prices of key raw materials it uses, the US-based coatings company expects cost inflation to continue in Q4 and into 2022, CEO Robert Bryant said on Tuesday. Bryant, speaking during Axalta's Q3 earnings call, said that there was “a slight dip” in...
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Sustainability in the fertilizers industry

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Fanny Zhang 25-Oct-21 07:02 SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China has mapped out a working path that outlines measures and actions in achieving its carbon pledges, according to a document jointly released by the Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday.
ICIS Chemical Business

German firms’ confidence keeps falling on supply chain woes

LONDON (ICIS)--Supply problems continue to weigh on German corporates' confidence and are hampering the recovery post-pandemic, the Ifo institute said on Monday. “Sand in the wheels of the German economy is hampering the recovery,” said Ifo as its Business Climate index fell in October once again. Capacity utilisation at industrial...
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude at multi-year highs on tight global supply, demand recovery

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Crude prices are trading at multi-year highs on Monday, with US crude at a seven-year high, extending strong gains on the back of recovering global demand against the backdrop of tight supply. US crude rose to its highest since October 2014, while Brent crude was trading at around a...
ICIS Chemical Business

India’s Reliance oil-to-chemicals fiscal Q2 EBITDA grows 44% on year

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) oil-to-chemicals (O2C) operations in the September quarter posted a 44% year-on-year growth, backed by a 58% jump in sales, thanks to strong crude prices, the Indian conglomerate said. In crore or 10m Indian rupees (Rs) Q2 2021-22 Q2 2020-21 % change H1 2021-22 H1 2020-21...
ihsmarkit.com

BioLPG producers warn of feedstock availability challenges

The LPG industry's road to a carbon-neutral bioLPG (also known as bio-propane) future is strewn with feedstock quantity, quality, and cost challenges that do not favor a discounted byproduct in the shade of higher-value cuts of the crude barrel. But industry participants in Europe believe some hurdles could be overcome...
murphyshockeylaw.net

Nuclear Waste Recycling Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends and Forecast

The Nuclear Waste Recycling Market provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Nuclear Waste Recycling market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Nuclear Waste Recycling manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
ICIS Chemical Business

Eastman to sell adhesives resins business for $1bn

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Eastman Chemical entered into a definitive agreement to sell its adhesives resins assets and business to UK-based chemicals company Synthomer for $1bn, the company said on Thursday. The sale consists of hydrocarbon resins, pure monomer resins, polyolefin polymers, rosins and dispersions and oleochemical and fatty-acid based resins product lines.
ICIS Chemical Business

EU commercial vehicles registrations fall again in September on semiconductor woes

LONDON (ICIS)--EU commercial vehicles registrations fell for the third month in September on the back of the global shortage of semiconductors, trade group ACEA said on Thursday. At 143,131 units, corporates purchased 12.3% fewer commercial vehicles in September than in the same month of 2020. The petrochemicals-intensive automotive industry in...
