INSIGHT: Chems recyclers exploring other feedstocks amid increased competition for mixed polyolefin bales

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Fanny Zhang 25-Oct-21 07:02 SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China has mapped out a working path that outlines measures and actions in achieving its carbon pledges, according to a document jointly released by the Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO