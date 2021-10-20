INSIGHT: Chems recyclers exploring other feedstocks amid increased competition for mixed polyolefin bales
LONDON (ICIS)--Increased use of partially sorted 90% mixed polyolefin bales by the mechanical recycling sector is pushing pyrolysis-based chemical recyclers towards other feedstocks to avoid competing with the mechanical recycling chain. Pyrolysis-based chemical recyclers are increasingly investigating the use of PVC-screened reject bales, which currently predominantly serve the refuse-derived...
