Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force hosts 'Trunk or Treat' Oct. 26

 9 days ago
Children can wear their costumes and enjoy the safe Trunk or Treat Halloween Drive-Through event Tuesday, Oct. 26 sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

The Halloween event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Samsonite Boulevard in front of the Tennessee Driver’s License station in Murfreesboro.

Firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers and the Tennessee Department of Transportation will have fire engines, an ambulance, police cruisers and two Help Trucks on display.

First responders will hand out candy to children in each vehicle. Parents and children can vote on their favorite decorated pumpkin.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brenna Smith, who coordinated the event, said the Halloween drive-through is a safe way for parents and children to enjoy the Halloween festivities.

“This trunk or treat is like no other because the kids get to enjoy the Halloween festivities and interact with multiple first responder agencies in a positive and safe environment,” Smith said. “Parents get to participate as well as each agency will have informational pamphlets to share along with the candy.

“I am personally excited to meet and speak with the members of our community while participating in my favorite holiday of Halloween,” Smith said.

THP Lt. Jon Officer reminded drivers to pay special attention to children during Halloween events.

“Be mindful of children out trick or treating,” Officer said.

Government
Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

